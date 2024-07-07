Watch: Sri Lanka star's unbelievable catch in Lanka Premier League gets called not out

Chamika Karunaratne seemed to have a stunning catch against the Kandy Falcons during the LPL 2024game at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Sri Lankan star cricketer and Colombo Striker's all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne seemed to have a stunning catch against the Kandy Falcons during the LPL 2024 game at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 6. Amazingly, the third umpire judged it not out, as Karunaratne wasn't seen to have a finger under the ball. The star cricketer looked extremely disappointed after Haris was not out in the crucial encounter of the LPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Pakistan star bowler Shadab Khan bowled the eighth over of the inning when the incident unfolded. However, Kandy Falcons batter Mohammad Haris carved out a space where the ball seemed to have gone. The stylish right-handed batter went on to find space and lofted the ball inside-out towards deep cover. There was an extreme speed shown by Karunaratne in the deep covers as he ran to his right side, jumped full length, and pulled off an incredible one-handed catch. However, the umpires ruled that the ball had touched the ground after reviewing the catch to make sure it was fair.

Why did the umpire judge this stunning catch as not out during the game?

In addition to this, it seems that Karunaratne rushed inside out, caught the catch with one hand, and celebrated. However, it seems that the 28-year-old touched the ball onto the ground after taking the catch, which explains why the third umpire ruled it was not out.

Watch the full video here:

Out or not out? 🤷‍♂️



What a screamer from Chamika Karunaratne! 😱 #LPL5 #LPL2024 pic.twitter.com/yeUW7QT8xA — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 6, 2024



Despite Sri Lanka star cricketer Chamika Karunaratne's claims that his right hand was under the ball, the umpires made another ruling, giving Haris the opportunity to keep his strike in the game. At that point, Haris was on just nine runs; however, the star batter went on and scored 56 off 32 balls, featuring five boundaries and four sixes, with a solid strike rate of 175, which boosted Kandy Falcon's batting line-up. However, despite his effort, his side lost the game by just two runs.

