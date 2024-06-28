What are Power Blast Overs? New rule introduced in Lanka Premier League 2024

LPL's new season will see a revamp of the rules to make the games more action-packed.

After the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka's premier domestic cricket league, Lanka Premier League (LPL) will kickstart from July 1.

Interestingly, the LPL committee has decided to revamp the rules for the new season to make the games more action-packed.

LPL 2024 matches will now include two extra powerplay overs at the end of each innings. These "power-blast overs," designated as the 16th and 17th overs, will permit a maximum of four fielders outside the 30-yard circle. This rule adds to the traditional powerplay of the first six overs, where only two fielders are allowed outside the circle.

According to an LPL statement, this new rule aims to introduce "a more aggressive and thrilling phase of the game."

Speaking on the developments, LPL's tournament director Samantha Dodanwela said in the statement,

"We decided to bring this innovation in order to create further excitement for the league, which is growing year by year. This new introduction is sure to generate a lot of excitement among the fans, and the teams will need to strategise effectively to make the most of this period."

LPL 2024 introduces Blast Overs rule

The upcoming 2024 season marks the fifth edition of the tournament, featuring 20 league matches among five franchises, followed by three playoff games and the final. During the league stage, each team will play against every other team twice. Four out of the five teams will advance to the playoffs.

The Dambulla Sixers is the only new franchise this season, following a recent change in ownership announced earlier this month.

This change came after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had to terminate the previous franchise since one of the co-owners, Tamim Rahman, was arrested by Sri Lankan police under the Prevention of Offences Related to Sports Act.

