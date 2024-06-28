WATCH: Shafali Verma follows Sehwag's path to score fastest double ton in Women’s Test cricket

Shafali Verma hit two consecutive sixes before tapping for a single to complete the fastest-ever double ton in Women’s Tests.

Shafali Verma hit two consecutive sixes before tapping for a single to complete the fastest-ever double ton in Women’s Tests. Both deliveries were right in the slot, and Shafali was ready to pounce on it, executing her shots brilliantly.

Delmi Tucker bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Shafali jumped out of his crease immediately. She got to the pitch of the ball and whacked it straight down the ground over the long-on region for a maximum. This shot took her to 193, but Shafali was not going to be satisfied with one hit and repeated the same stroke on the following delivery.

Tucker again bowled a slot ball outside the off-stump line, and Shafali again came down the track and heaved it over the long-on region for consecutive sixes, moving on to 199. She then tapped a full-length delivery towards the extra cover region for a single to complete her maiden double ton in the format, which was also the fastest in Women’s Test cricket.

Shafali followed Virender Sehwag’s path to hit boundaries despite being near a milestone, showing her ruthless side. She didn’t hesitate coming down the track and taking calculative risks, proving to be an accurate strategy on that track.

Shafali Verma becomes only the second Indian to amass a double ton in Women’s Tests

Shafali Verma made history by becoming only the second Indian after Mithali Raj to hit a double ton in Women’s Tests, which was also the fastest among all. However, she couldn’t break Mithali’s record of the highest individual score of 214 by an Indian in Women’s Tests and departed after a well-made 205 in just 197 deliveries, including 23 fours and eight sixes.

Anyway, it was a knock of the highest order from Shafali to take India to a massive total. Her partnership with Smriti Mandhana was vital, for it tired the South African bowlers.

Later, the coming batters continued piling agony on South Africa and made a record by scoring the most runs in a day in Women’s Tests. India ended the day with a whopping 525/4, breaking the previous record of 431.

The job is not over yet. India will look to score so many runs that they don’t have to bat again in the game.

