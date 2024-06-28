'Don't teach me how reverse swing works:' Inzamam-ul-Haq responds to Rohit Sharma's comments on ball-tampering allegations

The tussle between Inzamam-ul-Haq and Rohit Sharma has stretched longer than anticipated, for the former Pakistan captain has again fired his shots at the Indian team.

The tussle between Inzamam-ul-Haq and Rohit Sharma has stretched longer than anticipated, for the former Pakistan captain has again fired his shots at the Indian team. The whole matter started when Inzamam-ul-Haq blamed Arshdeep Singh for ball tampering to get some reverse swing.

His comments were viral across social media platforms, for which he received ample flak from Indian fans. A journalist asked Rohit Sharma about Inzamam’s statement in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second semifinal between India and England in Guyana.

Rohit said he was unsure what to reply but asked Inzamam to use his mind. He reasoned the slow tracks of the West Indies for the reverse swing by Arshdeep Singh, claiming the conditions allow the ball to reverse.

“Abhi kya jawab du iska mein bhai (what answer should I give, brother). Wickets are so dry (here) as you are playing in sunny weather. All teams are getting reverse (swing). Sometimes dimaag ko kholna zaroori hai (Need to open your mind). You need to understand what the conditions are. This is not Australia or England. That's what I will say.”

Inzamam-ul-Haq responds to Rohit Sharma's comments on ball-tampering allegations

On the same news channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq has responded to Rohit Sharma’s comments, saying he doesn’t need to tell us how to reverse swing the ball. Inzamam added he suggested the on-field umpires keep their eyes open and check whether Indian players are tampering with the ball.

“First of all, he (Rohit) accepts that the ball is reversing. Secondly, Rohit doesn’t need to tell us how or on what kind of deck the ball reverses. These types of talks are not good. That journalist asked the wrong question to Rohit - I suggested the umpire keep their eyes open because the ball was reversing in the 15th over. My message is still the same to the umpire - keep your eyes open and see what’s happening. It will be great if the umpire keeps their mind and eyes open.”

Clearly, this matter won’t slow down soon. It will be interesting to see whether the Indian captain replies something fresh.

Inzamam-ul-Haq is making false allegations since he doesn’t have valid proof to back his point. It would have been better if he showed anything concrete before making such statements.

