'Talk logic not nonsense': Harbhajan Singh loses cool on Michael Vaughan for alleging ICC favoured India

The Indian team absolutely outclassed defending champions England in the semis of the T20 World Cup 2024 last night and sealed a berth in the summit clash against South Africa.

Despite the win, the spirits have been marred by theories of ICC favouring India.

What had happened was India was pre-assigned to play the second semi-final in Guyana irrespective of their standings in the Super 8s should they reach that far for the sole purpose of viewership and revenue.

However, the decision wasn't well received by former England skipper Michael Vaughan who complained that England and India should have played the first semi in Tarouba instead of South Africa and Afghanistan.

Vaughan made indirect digs and also opined that ICC were unfair to other teams.

When England was almost on the verge of losing, Vaughan tweeted that the Guyana pitch suited India's playing style more and that England would have struggled in slow and spin conditions.

A user was not amused by Vaughan's comments and replied on the thread, "Now you won't cry about ICC giving semis to India in Guyana," he replied.

Vaughan remained firm on his stance and said England would have won the semi-final if it was played in Tarouba and that the Guyana pitch was a 'lovely venue pick for India.'

Seeing Vaughan's comments, former Indian offie Harbhajan Singh couldn't remain silent and fired his own response.

What makes u think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue . England won the toss that was an advantage . Stop being silly . England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and Move on and keep ur rubbish with urself. Talk logic… https://t.co/2osEFYJeFC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2024

Bhajji wrote, "What makes you think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue. England won the toss that was an advantage. Stop being silly. England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and move on and keep your rubbish with yourself. Talk logic not nonsense. "

