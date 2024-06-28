'He is a big player, it should end on a big note:' Shoaib Akhtar delivers heartfelt message for Rohit Sharma

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has commented that Rohit Sharma deserves to finish his career with a World Cup to his name, considering how selflessly he has performed.

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar expressed his admiration for Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and his influence in leading the team through challenging conditions in the USA and West Indies.

Rohit Sharma, played a pivotal role in India's triumph. After a rocky start, with Virat Kohli being dismissed for nine runs off nine balls in the third over, the prospect of a collapse loomed large. Sharma, however, anchored the innings with a battling half-century, scoring 57 runs off 39 balls, helping India to post a competitive total of 171/7 in their 20 overs.

Throughout the tournament, India’s bowlers have been a formidable force, often turning the tide in India’s favor with their lethal spells. This semi-final was no exception. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel delivered outstanding performances, with figures of 3/19 and 3/23 respectively, dismantling the English batting lineup. England, chasing a target of 172 runs, crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah also contributed significantly with two wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said, "I was always in favor of India winning the tournament. I was hurt last year when India could not win the World Cup as they should not have lost it because they deserved to win."

He further added, "Rohit Sharma has repeatedly said he wants to make an impact and win the trophy and so, deserves to win the cup. He is a big player, and it should end on a big note. He is a selfless captain, plays for the team and is a complete batter."

As India prepares to face South Africa in the final, Rohit Sharma’s batting form is a huge boost India’s strategy. With Virat Kohli struggling for form, Sharma’s ability to score quickly and sustain momentum will be critical. In the tournament so far, Sharma has amassed 248 runs across seven games at an impressive average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 155.97, including three half-centuries. His highest score of 92 came against Australia in the Super 8 stage, highlighting his capacity to perform under pressure.

India's victory over England not only exorcises the ghosts of their 2022 semi-final defeat but also sets the stage for an exciting final against South Africa. Sharma’s leadership and the team's collective performance have instilled a sense of confidence and anticipation among fans and cricket pundits alike.

As the team gears up for the final, the focus will be on maintaining their aggressive approach while ensuring stability at the top of the order. With Sharma in sublime form and the bowlers delivering consistent performances, India is poised to challenge for the title, hoping to end their campaign on a victorious note.