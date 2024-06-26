Inzamam-ul-Haq accuses India bowler of ball tampering in India vs Australia clash

Inzamam-ul-Haq has accused Arshdeep Singh of ball tampering during India's 24-run win over Australia in the Super 8 match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Monday, June 24.

The Afghanistan cricket team is definitely the best success story of the T20 World Cup 2024, while the Pakistan cricket squad is the centrepiece of discussion for the wrong reasons. In addition to being frequently harsh on their own players, the team's poor on-field performance has also drawn criticism from former Pakistani cricketers, many of whom were furious, and following the same, they have now targeted Rohit Sharma and Co. after they successfully made it to the semi-final of the game without losing a single match so far.

In the same vein, one of the best batters of his era and a former head selector in Pakistani cricket, Inzamam-ul-Haq, is surprisingly among those on this list. While analysing India's victory over Australia in their last Super 8 Group 1 match, the 54-year-old cricketer raised concerns about Arshdeep Singh against the Mitchell Marsh-led Aussies.

Inzamam was accusing India's star bowler Arshdeep Singh of ball tampering during the Men in Blue's 24-run win over Australia on Monday, June 24. The cricketer-turned-commentator seemed surprised when India's left-arm pacer got a reverse swing in the 16th over. Het stated that the Indian team applied something to the ball, which led Arshdeep to get a reverse swing at that stage in the innings.

"Arshdeep Singh was able to reverse swing even in the 15th over. It is too early. It means that the ball was ready for reverse swing till the 13th over. The umpires should keep their eyes open here too," Inzaman-ul-Haq said during a discussion on a Pakistani news channel.

“India did ball tampering against Australia.” - Inzy pic.twitter.com/HmlcDlmEfp — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) June 25, 2024

India's young seamer, Arshdeep Singh, excelled with the ball, taking key wickets from Matthew Wade, Tim David, and David Warner. The left-arm seamer is the top wicket-taker for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with 15 scalps in six outings.

Following the same, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that there would have been immense controversy if the Pakistani bowlers had tampered with the ball. The Multan-born cricketer figured that although Jasprit Bumrah's action allowed him to turn around the ball with a little help, Arshdeep Singh's action doesn't make it as easy for him to get reverse swing going.

"If the Pakistani bowlers had done something like this, there would have been a lot of noise. We know reverse swing very well. If Arshdeep can reverse the ball in the 15th over, it means that something serious has been done with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah can extract reverse swing because of his action. For some bowlers, the ball needs to be worked on for them to get reverse swing," Inzamam added further.

