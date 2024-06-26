What happens if India vs England semi-final is a washout

India will face England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final on June 27. Scroll down to know what will happen if rain washes out the match.

Team India and defending champions England are set to clash in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 27, at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Amazingly, both sides faced each other in the second semi-final during the previous edition, where Jos Buttler and Co. completely outclassed the Indian team with 10 wickets at hand. This time, the Men in Blue seek to get their revenge, while the English camp will be looking to dominate the Rohit Sharma team yet again.

The anticipated prolonged rain that is predicted for tomorrow might perhaps spoil the IND vs. ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. However, ICC regulations will govern the outcome in the event that adverse conditions preclude the IND vs. ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal match.

What happens if the match is wash-out?

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made arrangements for rain interruptions for the knock-out matches at the 2024 T20 World Cup. In addition to this, due to scheduling barriers, reserve days have been made for the first semi-final and the final, but not for the second semi-final. Meanwhile, Team India will go straight to the final if the rain cancels the second semi-final, as they topped their group in the Super 8 stage and England finished second after South Africa in Group B. This is in compliance with ICC regulations, which state that the team with the higher finish in the Super 8 stage progresses if a knockout match is abandoned or finishes in a tie.

No Reseve day, but extra time allocation

For each knockout match, the ICC gives an extra 250 minutes to guarantee an outcome: This time is divided into 60 minutes on the match day and 190 minutes on the reserve day. Moreover, the whole 250 minutes of play can be used on the scheduled day for the second semi-final, which does not have a reserve day. If required, the match may continue until the early hours of the day. Rain delays may cause play to keep going until roughly 3:30 AM IST, with the second semi-final slated to get underway at 8 PM IST.

Team India as a Table-Toppers from Group A

On the other hand, Team India's highest finish in the group ensures them a spot in the final, which is set for June 29 with a reserve day on June 30. This is particularly important if the second semi-final gets rained out. In ICC tournaments, this situation emphasises just how important it is to finish first in your group.

