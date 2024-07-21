Watch: Pakistan's Mohammad Haris plays unbelievable reverse scoop in Lanka Premier League

Pakistani young sensation Mohammad Haris hit a stunning shot during the Lanka Premier League Qualifier 2 between the Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings, which took place on July 20 at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Mohammad Haris, who had been playing for Kandy, aggressively tried a reverse scoop against Jaffna Kings star bowler Asitha Fernando. If Mohammad Haris had timed his reverse scoop correctly, he would have ensured a boundary with the third man inside the circle. However, the Kandy batter struggled to execute a flawless bat flip. Even though the ball hit the back of his bat, it was able to break the boundary rope and go for the six.

Amazingly, the right-arm pacer, Asitha Fernando, was seen beaming despite his disbelief that the batter had hit him for a six with the back of his bat during the crucial encounter. Not even Mohammad Haris laughed at the bowler. The 23-year-old Pakistani batter used the back of his bat to clear the boundary—something that is uncommon when batters are facing fast bowlers. The star batter was dismissed by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in the eleventh over after scoring 26 runs off 20 balls and hitting two sixes and one four in his knock.

What a shot by Haris yaar Crazy 😳 😮 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZkKpEOcUu0 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) July 20, 2024



Jaffna Kings have made it to the final of the LPL 2024

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, the Jaffna Kings won the game by just one run against the defending champions, the Kandy Falcons. Notably, the Jaffna Kings have made it to the final of the LPL 2024, where they will be facing the Galle Marvels in the final showdown, which is slated to take place on July 21.

Charith Asalanka-led Jaffna Kings posted 187/7 in the given 20 overs, thanks to a batting display from Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis, who made unbeaten 105 runs from 54 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and five sixes and a solid strike rate of 195. However, during the chase, the Wanindu Hasaranga-led side fell short of one run and failed to defend their title.

