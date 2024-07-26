Son of legendary Indian cricketer set to play first state T20 league

Rahul Dravid's son Samit is set for a first-ever experience of franchise-based T20 leagues after getting his maiden contract for a big sum of money at the auction.

Like father, like son! Former India head coach Rahul Dravid's elder son, Samit, is all set for the big stage and will be making his way into the glamrous world of the franchise-based T20 Leagues. Samit's first introduction to senior cricket will come in the upcoming Karnataka's State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Maharaja T20 Trophy after being acquired by the Mysore Warriors in the auction.

For those who are unaware, Rahul Dravid's son Samit is a promising young cricketer and is an all-rounder by trade. The emerging cricketer has yet to appear in any form of senior cricket but has made a big name for himself in age-group cricket. The star cricketer played a key role in helping his state, Karnataka, win the Cooch Behar Trophy, which is India's premier first-class competition at the U-19 level. In addition, the former India head coach's son, Samit, was seen in the KSCA XI that played against English County Lancashire.

Samit Dravid was purchased by the Mysore Warriors for his base price of Rs 50,000

Meanwhile, Samit Dravid was purchased by the Mysore Warriors for his base price of Rs 50,000. The star all-rounder was led by Karun Nair, who is only the second and last Indian cricketer to amass a triple century in Test cricket. Junior Dravid will also be teammates with Prasidh Krishna, who is part of the 2023 ODI World Cup team and made his Test debut last year in South Africa. The right-arm pacer was purchased for Rs. 1 lakh. In addition to this, IPL stars Gowtham and J. Sucith will also be part of it.

Speaking about Rahul Dravid, with his long 2.5-year association with the Indian cricket team as head coach, he got the fairytale ending as Team India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup Trophy after defeating South Africa on June 29 at Barbados. The 51-year-old legend is keen to return to the game in a coaching role in the 2025 season of the IPL. Notably, the Rajasthan Royals have been rumoured as a top favourite to get his services.

