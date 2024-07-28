'Play these shots in nets' - Ashish Nehra's hilarious banter with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ashish Nehra decided to poke fun at Yashasvi Jaiswal by using a Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma remark after his whirlwind knock against Sri Lanka during the first T20I on July 27, Saturday.

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra trolled star opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal with a Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remark after the first T20I match against Sri Lanka, which took place on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Notably, the left-handed batter played the fiery knock of the 40 runs off 21 balls in the match to give his side the great start of the game to their innings and set the tone to help India post the huge total in their opening game. The southpaw went on to continue his meteoric rise in the international stage with his brilliant knock despite not getting the chance to play a single game in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, during the 2024 T20 World Cup, India's batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the openers for the winning Indian team, with Yashasvi Jaiswal forced to watch from the bench. This same thing was brought up by cricketer-turned analyst Ashish Nehra while interviewing Jaiswal after the game. The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning member asked Yashasvi Jaiswal what the main difference was when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opened the innings in the T20I format of the game.

Following the same, the former India pacer said that if two star batters were still playing the shortest format of the game, then Jaiswal would be playing all these magnificent shots in the nets over smashing against Sri Lanka bowlers in the opening thriller. Nehra's amazing response would have left the Rajasthan Royals star-batter in laughter and speechless.

You would have played those in the nets: Ashish Nehra



"Ajay Jadeja asked you what's the difference when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were there (to open in 20Is). According to me, there is just one difference. If Virat and Rohit were still playing this format, then whatever strokes we saw from you today, you would have played those in the nets. Now you are getting to play those shots in the match because they (Virat and Rohit) are not there," said Nehra.

It seems that after the retirement of legendary duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal earned the opening slot. After winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, the southpaw made his way to Zimbabwe to play the last three T20Is, where he ended up smashing 141 runs. The star cricketer has continued his great form on the Sri Lanka tour and will be aiming to continue his great form in the second game.

