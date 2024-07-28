Watch: Rishabh Pant's bat goes flying alongside ball during first T20I against Sri Lanka

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant lost the grip of the bat while playing an audacious shot but still managed to get a boundary in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday, July 27, at Pallekele International Stadium.

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant losing the grip on his bat is nothing new at all. Time and again, the middle-order batter has lost his bat while trying to smash the big shot, and he was at it again on Saturday while batting in the first t20I game against Sri Lanka, which took place on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. This incident occurred during the 19th over of the game when a well-set batter, Rishabh Pant, was trying to look to hit every ball out of the boundary. And in doing so, the stylish left-handed batter ended up losing his grip. It was the fourth ball of the over, and Matheesha Pathirana bowled one on the pads.

The 26-year-old cricketer was looking to hit behind square and swung the bat very hard, which made him lose his bat in the game. The bat went flying in the square leg, and at the same moment, the star cricketer also managed to hit the ball past the fielder at short fine legs for the four runs in the game. Interestingly, on the very next ball, just after the incident, Pathirana cleaned up Rishabh Pant with a slower delivery. The southpaw departed after scoring 49 runs from just 33 balls, featuring six boundaries and one six, to help India post a huge total against the Lanka Lions.

Watch the full video here:

Rishabh Pant sends bat and ball both flying at the same time in yesterday's match. 😂❤️pic.twitter.com/HvsOVGMKtt — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) July 28, 2024



Speaking about the game, Suryakumar Yadav led his men to post 213/7 in the given 20 overs. CSK star Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for the Sri Lankan side, having grabbed four wickets.

However, during the chase, Charith Asalanka and Co. were bundled out for just 170 runs after their middle order collapsed. Riyan Parag was the pick of the bowlers for the visiting sides, with three wickets in his bucket.

