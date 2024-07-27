Sri Lankan spinner reveals how MS Dhoni's input helped him dominate batters

Team India is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka for the first match of the three games of the T20I series, which is slated to take place on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. It is clear that the Men in Blue seem to be favourites to not only win the game but to win the T20I series despite the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, what might happen in the upcoming clash and in the remaining matches is Sri Lanka star spinner Maheesh Theekshana recreating what Ajanta Mendis did against India back in 2008.

If this thing happens, then the newly appointed Sri Lankan skipper, Charith Asalanka, will have to thank former India cricketer MS Dhoni. Now definitely you will ask, Why? The star spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, who plays for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, has credited legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni with adding weapons to his arsenal, helping him get efficient in all phases of the game, and making him one of the great spinners.

It's true that the 23-year-old cricketer developed a Yorker skill owing to MS Dhoni's tactics, as the keeper has always advised him to bowl fuller to avoid getting into the hitting zone of the batter. The Colombo-born cricketer's death bowling went great under the former CSK skipper's guidance, and when the star bowler felt that there was nothing he could do at all to master his technique, then the three-time ICC Title-winning captain MS Dhoni came to guide him out of tumultuous conditions.

I have learned a lot of things from MS Dhoni: Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana revealed that he has learned a lot of things from India's superstar. The young batter further highlighted how to face the batters who constantly hit sweep shots against him in the IPL days. The right-arm off spinner revealed that the CSK wicketkeeper batter always comes out with the best plan for the bowlers, and if that does not work, he steps up to being something more creative.

"I have learned a lot of things from MS Dhoni, but in particular, how he helped me bowl to batters who would employ the sweep shot against me. With my action, I would bowl quicker, but they would still hit boundaries. He asked me to bowl a bit fuller," said Theekshana on Sony Sports Network.

