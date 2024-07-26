Jasprit Bumrah opens up on early days under MS Dhoni's captaincy

India's star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has hailed MS Dhoni's leadership, which has helped him take the game to the epitome of the level.

India's star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has hailed MS Dhoni's leadership, which has helped him take the game to the epitome of the level. The right-arm pacer played a key role in leading India to win the 2024 T20 World Cup title in Barbados. Star speedster Bumrah made his international debut under MS Dhoni's leadership back in 2016, and in the last eight years, he also got the chance to play under Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's leadership.

The speedster recently claimed about the extent of security he enjoyed from India skipper MS Dhoni. The 30-year-old revealed that he wasn't sure how to interact with MS Dhoni and was somewhat nervous when he first arrived in Australia for his first-ever international game. Jasprit Bumrah further said that the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain prefers to follow his own instincts rather than spend a lot of time planning.

How do you talk to MS Dhoni first time?: Jasprit Bumrah

"He (Dhoni) gave me a lot of security quickly. When I came to Australia, I had just taken a flight and I didn't know anyone. How do you talk to MS Dhoni first time? You are suddenly playing a game and not practiced with the team. He is one of the guys who has a lot of faith in his instincts and doesn't believe in a lot of planning," Bumrah said on The Indian Express Adda show.

He made his debut under skipper MS Dhoni, who is the only captain in cricketing history to have won every single ICC white-ball title. While he was playing for Virat Kohli, the former India captain thought Bumrah had the potential to lead his team to produce the most dangerous fast-bowling unit in Test cricket. And at last, throughout the most brilliant Indian Test and T20I skipper's career, Rohit Sharma, nations have seen him at his finest.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has appeared the most under Rohit Sharma's leadership for the national team as well as the Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old cricketer also praises the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain, who has immensly supported him after his grave injury, which he sustained back in 2022. He spoke to the reality that Rohit Sharma considers both junior and veteran players equally and consistently gives younger players a feeling of importance on the team. He also considered himself fortunate to have played for a considerable amount of time under Rohit's captaincy for Team India.

"Rohit has a lot of empathy and understands players' emotions and what the players are going through," he added further.

