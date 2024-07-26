Watch: Rashid Khan nails backfoot helicopter shot in MLC 2024

Rashid is well-known for his ability to replicate MS Dhoni’s signature ‘helicopter’ shot, a swift aerial flick from near the off-stump to the on-side, often resulting in a six. However during the match, Rashid introduced a unique shot of himself.

Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan lit up the Dallas, Texas, skies above the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium on Wednesday with his magnificent half century for MI New York against the Texas Super Kings in the elimination game of the Major League Cricket 2024. Notably, after batting higher in order than usual, the star player bludgeoned TSK bowlers during his 30 balls, which made 55 runs to give the defending champions a major boost as well as seem to be the highlight package of the MINY innings that finished at 163 for 8 in the given 20 overs.

Meanwhile, it was simply a very common sight to witness Rashid Khan wonderfully recognising MS Dhoni's helicopter shot, which was a great whip from almost the off-stump towards the on-side, resulting in a six. However, during the Eliminator clash, the 25-year-old cricketer added a touch of his own innovation to it, producing the wonderful shots with a horizontal bat off a ball from star pacer Aaron Hardie.

Also Read: Watch: Bangladesh keeper recreates MS Dhoni's iconic run out in Women's Asia Cup 2024



Defending champions MI New York have been knocked out of the marquee event

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, defending champions MI New York have been knocked out of the marquee event, while the Texas Super Kings are set to face the San Francisco Unicorns for the Qualifier clash. Earlier, it was TSK skipper Faf du Plessis who won the toss and invited MI New York to bat first in the game. Notably, after being sent to bat first, Monak Patel hammered 48 runs from 41 balls, while Rashid Khan made 55 runs from 30 balls to help the side post 163/8 in the given 20 overs.

However, during the chase, the hosts had a great start to the game as wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway made 51 runs from 43 balls, while skipper Du Plessis struck 72 runs from 47 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes, while Aaron Hardie chipped in unbeaten 40 runs from 22 balls to help his side make the Qualifier 2 and end the MI New York journey to defend the title.

Also Read: IPL franchises make 3 major demands before IPL 2025 Auction

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube