Watch: Former RCB batter left stunned as bowler plucks catch out of thin air

MI New York star bowler Nosthush Kenjige produced a catch that cricket fans are going to remember for a very long time on the third delivery of the first over during the 16th game of Major League Cricket 2024, which took place on July 19 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. The slow left-arm spinner struck the off and middle stump lines with a quite short delivery. However, when former RCB batter Finn Allen saw the length, he rocked back and returned the ball to the bowler. Following this, Kenjige dived to his right and made an incredible catch that stunned Unicorns opening batter Allen.

The Unicorns ended up on the attack during their batting effort as a result of this wicket, causing their top order to collapse. Corey Anderson and Hassan Khan, however, managed to forge a powerful partnership and bring the team out of the hole.



The San Francisco Unicorns team appears very threatening in this MLC edition

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Unicorns team appears very threatening owing to the players like Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Matt Short positioned in the top order. The management was anticipating much of the same in this game considering Finn Allen and Short's strength hitting at the top has guided the squad through a couple of matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals star batter Fraser-McGurk was dropped owing to his poor form, whereas Allen and Short seem magnificent at this moment.

Noshthush Kenjige, a veteran left-arm orthodox spinner, opened the bowling for MI captain Kieron Pollard. The trick was effective, as Kenjige ousted Allen in the opening over. Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, MI New York and the San Francisco Unicorns faced off in the 16th game of the ongoing showpiece event. Unicorns skipper Corey Anderson chose to bat first after winning the toss at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium. After opting to bat first, the Unicorns posted 148/7 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, the defending champions could only manage to get 145 and lose the game by 3 runs.

