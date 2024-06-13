Watch: CSK star takes stunning catch running backwards in the T20 World Cup

New Zealand's hopes of advancing to the super eight stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 were in jeopardy after 13 runs of defeat against hosts the West Indies.

New Zealand's hopes of advancing to the super eight stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 were in jeopardy after 13 runs of defeat against hosts the West Indies on June 13 in Trinidad. Notably, the co-hosts, who have endured magnificent wins in their first three games, become the fourth team to place themselves in the super 8's of the marquee event. The other three teams that are qualified for the next round are India, Australia, and South Africa, which have won three matches in their group stage.

However, despite this crushing loss, a dramatic over was seen from Tim Southee in the fourth over of the play. WI star batter Nicholas Pooran took the call to break free and struck the first boundary over the cover fielder; however, he was given another chance on the next ball. The next ball saw Pooran hit another four, but CSK star cricketer Devon Conway made an incredible run-back catch to dismiss him.

The video has gone viral on social media. Notably, Nicholas Pooran is one of the most destructive batters in cricket history. He could have gone for big, but the wicketkeeper batter took a stunning catch in the game to dismiss him for just 17 runs.

Watch the full video of Devon Conway's catch here:

Speaking about the game here, a sensational rescue effort from Sherfane Rutherford set up a third win on trot for the Windies in the T20 World Cup 2024 while putting the Kiwis on the verge of elimination at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Notably, the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis made a great start in powerplays to have the Windies four down in the first inning. However, Rutherford made 37 runs in the last two overs to take the lead at 149. Meanwhile, during the chase, New Zealand could only manage to get 136 runs and fell short by 13 runs.

We need to bounce back quickly, we are back in two days, we need to be smarter: Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was totally disappointed after his team's back-to-back defeat. The side earlier suffered 89 runs of loss against Afghanistan, while co-hosts the West Indies have almost knocked them out of the marquee event. The side managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Babar Azam and Co. toppled them and made it to the finals.

"The quality of Sherfane's innings was the difference, incredibly impressive and quite frustrating for us. Conditions here are what they are and we can't make excuses. We need to keep getting better and keep finding a way, 10-15 runs that can make a big difference. We need to bounce back quickly, we are back in two days, we need to be smarter," Kane Williamson said after the loss.

