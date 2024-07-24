Watch: Mitchell Santner tonks a huge maximum on stadium's roof top in MLC 2024

Amidst the strangle that the Orcas had on the Super Kings, Mitchell Santner came up with a wonderous shot.

The Texas Super Kings have faced the Seattle Orcas in the 21st and final league stage match of Major League Cricket 2024. Notably, this game seems to have no significance to the qualification scenario in the ongoing showpiece, but the Texas Super Kings win the game with great momentum in the last game of the league stage.

Speaking about the game here, it was Seattle Orcas skipper Heinrich Klaseen who won the toss and invited Faf du Plessis and his men to bat first in the game. After being sent to bat first, the Super Kings did not have a great start to the game as they lost two wickets early and were struggling 12/2 during the second half of the inning itself. However, skipper Faf du Plessis tried extremely hard to get the team back on track, but wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and it seems that Texas Camp lost the momentum of the game.

Interesting, amidst the strangle that Orcas put on the Texas, New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner camp up with a magnificent shot. The Kiwi all-rounder blasted Ali Sheikh for a wonderful and huge six on the fifth ball of the 11th over. The shot reminded the fans of CSK legend Suresh Raina. The star bowler, Ali Sheikh, tossed up the ball at the off stump. The TSK all-rounder waited for the same and tonked up for a huge six over the stadium's roof in the game.

Texas Super Kings will face MI New York in the elimination clash of MLC 2024

Coming back to the game here, the Texas Super Kings managed to post 177/8 in their given 20 overs despite the awful start of the game. However, during the chase, the Seattle Orcas just managed to pile up 140/9 in the given 20 overs. Meanwhile, the Texas Super Kings will face MI New York in the elimination clash, while the Seattle Orcas have been knocked out of the tournament.

