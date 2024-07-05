Suresh Raina requests BCCI to retire these two jersey numbers

Raina highlighted how the BCCI has retired the jersey No.7 as a tribute to MS Dhoni and should do the same for India's recent World Cup winners.

Former India star Suresh Rain has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retire two jersey numbers after the recent T20 World Cup 2024 win in Barbados on June 29.

Popularly known as Mr. IPL, Raina highlighted how the BCCI has retired the jersey No.7 as a tribute to MS Dhoni and should do the same for India's recent World Cup winners.

Star batter Virat Kohli and India skipper Rohit Sharma decided to announce their retirement from the shortest format after the culmination of the mega-event.

Echoing on the same lines, Raina requested that the jersey numbers 18 and 45, which belong to Kohli and Rohit respectively should not be allowed to be worn anymore.

Raina told JioCinema, “I request the BCCI to retire jerseys No.18 and No.45. They need to have a special occasion where they keep these jersey numbers in their office. The number 7 is already retired, they should do the same for 18 and 45. Every person who sees the number should get motivated. The numbers 18 and 45 have won India games from so many situations that whichever player comes into the team, they should feel motivated by just looking at these numbers.”

Who will be India's new leader in T20Is?

Both Virat and Rohit will however continue to play in Tests and ODIs for India.

In Rohit's absence, India will need to find a new leader who can take over the captaincy reins.

While a number of names have cropped up, it is believed that the frontrunner for the role is premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

ALSO READ: 'If they come, then they welcome, if they don't..' - Former Pakistan captain opens up on India touring Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryalumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are the other names that have been reported to be in the mix.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube