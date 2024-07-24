Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Nayar disagree on boundary in training: Reports

It is time for the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series. And just on the very first training session under Gautam Gambhir and Co, Hardik Pandya had a disagreement with Abhishek Nayar. The rift took place when the new assistant coach Abhishek Nayar gave Hardik Pandya a match simulation scenario.

The Team India tour of Sri Lanka sets to mark the beginning of the new era of Indian cricket under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Notably, the forthcoming series marks the first major series after the win in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. The upcoming squad has made a few notable changes and surprises, but none bigger than the appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I skipper ahead of World Cup vice captain Hardik Pandya, who was the frontrunner to take over the leadership reins from outing skipper Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, fitness corners led head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to put the weight behind Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in the T20Is.

Following the same, it has been a rollercoaster ride for Hardik Pandya ever since he was named Mumbai Indians skipper. The 30-year-old cricketer was brutally trolled by Rohit Sharma fans as the Mumbai Indians endured a horrible run in the IPL 2024 as they went on to finish in the last spot and were the first team to be knocked out of the playoff stage. Following the same, he was removed from the captaincy, and later, he confirmed his separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic. Notably, the T20 World Cup win was the only great moment of the year for the star all-rounder amidst the storm of setbacks.

Hardik Pandya is such a character🤷🏻‍♂️😌

He was in a funny mood during practice session😄 pic.twitter.com/Rfct7c4BEx — Rohan Gangta (@rohan_gangta) July 23, 2024



Abhishek Nayar put Hardik Pandya in a bizarre situation during pratice session

Amazingly, the Baroda-born star seems to have recovered and healed well, as he was in a joyful mood during India's first practice session. The star India all-rounder had a deep conversation with Gautam Gambhir in the nets and also bowled a few overs to youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Later, he batted greatly under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. However, it was reported that both were involved in the incident during the practice session. Abhishek Nayar put Hardik in a bizarre situation. The star cricketer hit the shot towards the point area and claimed it was the four, but Nayar strongly opposed it and said he would have placed a fielder there. The response left both Hardik Pandya and Nayar in splits.

