Star Indian player contemplated suicide: Friend reveals details of harrowing night

In the recent time that has passed, Mohammed Shami has been considered to be one of the top Indian fats bowlers. However his journey has not always been nice, it has had some rather challenging moments.

India's star cricketer, Mohammed Shami, has been known as one of the premier fast bowlers that Indian cricket has ever produced in the history of the game. The right-arm pacer is currently regarded as one of the great cricketers of recent times, yet his journey has been marked by numerous challenges. The 33-year-old cricketer was the top wicket-taker for Team India in the last three World Cup tournaments, but his personal life has grabbed major media attention multiple times. In addition to this, the great seamer played a big role in guiding India to the finals of the ODI World Cup in 2023.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami experienced a turbulent separation from his wife, Hasin Jahan, who logged a police complaint against him a plethora of times, citing complaints against him for domestic violence and accusing him of match-fixing after allegedly getting the hefty amount from a Pakistani woman. However, Shami was unfortunately exonerated from these allegations by the authorities, and his close friend Umesh Kumar revealed that India's bowling sensation had attempted suicide during that difficult period.

Also Read: Former Pakistan star slams Gambhir's appointment as head coach; wanted this India legend instead

That night of Shami's career, I feel, was the longest: Umesh

Notably, it was reported that the 33-year-old India star has endured certain lows, both on and off the field. His back-to-back injuries and the personal turmoil with his estranged wife Hasin Jahan, as well as being away from his daughter, were the most distressing of the losses when he was slapped with a few match-fixing allegations, which all led to BCCI upholding his central contract for some time. This phase was easily the darkest of Shami's career and forced him to end his life. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh-born star has spoken previously, but never in as much depth as his friend Umesh Kumar said.

"It also came in the news that he wanted to do something drastic that night [end his life]. It was around 4 AM in the morning when I got up to drink water. I was on my way to the kitchen when I saw that he was standing on the balcony. It was the 19th floor we were living in. I understood what happened. That night of Shami's career, I feel, was the longest," Umesh said on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast 'Unplugged'.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube