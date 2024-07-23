Former Pakistan player gives a rude reply to Mohammed Shami for his remarks

Former Pakistani player Basit Ali has taken an aggressive stand against India's star cricketer Mohammed Shami for his rude comments directed towards former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Notably, the right-arm Indian pacer termed Inzamam's false accusations that Indian bowlers were tampering with the cricket ball during the T20 World Cup 2024 "cartoongiri" (buffoonery).

However, it was clear that Mohammed Shami's remarks about the Pakistani great did not sit well with Basit, who took exemption from the comments. The former Pakistani star went on to say that the Indian pacer needed to have chosen his comments wisely.

After suffering setbacks during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Mohammed Shami is presently recovering. His last game came in the highly anticipated match against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. He claimed that Shami's word choice hadn't been great at all.

Cricket will make you cry 300 days out of 365 and only make you happy for 65 days: Basit Ali

The 53-year-old Pakistan cricketer accepted that Inzamam should have made such allegations against the Indian pacer, but he reiterated that Shami's way of speaking publicly was extremely wrong. The Karachi-born star says that the Indian pacer should not have used the word cartoon and ought to have some respect for some well-known cricketers. In addition to this, Basit Ali further took a cheeky dig and said that his such nasty and creepy words would make him cry over 300 days in a year.

"If you think Inzi bhai said something wrong, say it nicely. Don't call him a cartoon and all that. Have some respect. He's a senior. You should respect your seniors. If you don't, cricket will make you cry 300 days out of 365 and only make you happy for 65 days. So, please don't do this, it's a personal request," said Ali on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, earlier, former Pakistani legend Salman Butt also condemned Shami for making comments against Inzamam, referring to them as "below the belt." Mohammed Shami is now recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after a successful ankle surgery. The speedster grabbed 24 wickets to finish as the tournament's leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023 and played a magnificent role in guiding India to the finals of the marquee event. The 33-year-old cricketer will be keen to get back to form ahead of the crucial Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and the Champions Trophy 2025.

