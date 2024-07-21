Former Pakistan player hits back at Mohammed Shami for his comments

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt lashed out at Team India's star pacer Mohammed Shami for targeting Pakistan's squad selection. The Pakistani legend feels that India's bowler targeted their former skipper, Inzamam-ul-Haq, after later's comments on the team's selection. The former left-handed Pakistani batter feels that the Indian pacer took a sly dig at Imzamam-ul-Haq, saying that he has been biased towards his nephew, Imam-ul-Haq, during his tenure as a chief selector.

Notably, India's right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami has recently said that the Pakistan team should avoid targeting the Indian team after their magnificent wins. The 33-year-old cricketer also said that the Pakistan team should focus on improving their team's selection to send the great team that can win matches for their country rather than making the teams based on personal relations. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer made a hilarious comment, stating that the Green Army should make their team a family.

Mohammed Shami's comments were targeted towards Inzamam-ul-Haq: Salman Butt

However, it seems that it didn't sit well with Pakistani batting legend Salman Butt. The cricketer turned analyst said that Shami's comment was targeted at former Pakistan skipper and cricket selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, which Salman Butt claimed was "wrong." The Lahore-born cricketer says that Imam-ul-Haq got the place in the national squad owing to his performance, not because of any of the personal relations. In addition, the 39-year-old cricketer clarified that Pakistan's batter got dropped as well when he was going out of form.

"Pakistan should not pick teams based on relations and friendships. Mohammed Shami's comments were targeted towards Inzamam-ul-Haq. He targeted Inzamam by speaking about Pakistan picking their team based on personal relations, and I think this is wrong. This is wrong because if you look at Imam's record, he came into the Pakistan team on the basis of his performance. He was also dropped when he failed. Shami's remarks were below the belt and he shouldn't have said such things," Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami also slammed Inzamam-ul-Haq for accusing Indian bowlers of tampering with the ball in the recently concluded 2024 T20 World Cup. However, Butt accepted that accusing India of ball-tampering was wrong and could have been avoided.

Notably, it's worth mentioning that India's great bowler Mohammed Shami never mentioned Inzam-ul-Haq and Imam-ul-Haq's names while talking about Pakistan's team selection.

