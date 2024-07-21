Paras Mhambrey wants fast bowling sensation to change domestic state team

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has pointed out why Umran Malik failed to make it big at international cricket thus far, despite his rapid pace.

India's star cricketer, Umran Malik, hasn't enjoyed much success in international cricket as of now, and the fans always seek his name in the squad list for India matches. In the same vein, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey explains the reasons for his continuous absence from the cricket field. Notably, Umran drew his main attention during the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League through the use of his pace to frustrate the opposition batters, which caught selectors attention.

The young sensation was immediately selected for the Indian squad, but he failed to repeat that feat. While he was still bowling at a blistering pace, he lacked maturity since his career in the Indian colours didn't pan out, and he ruined his place in the Indian cricket team. The SRH star appeared in just one IPL match this year, which showcases that his team had no faith in him.

Speaking about the same subject, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels that Umran Malik, who seems to be a rising fast bowling star, needs to turn around the state that he represents in domestic cricket. Malik, who is a renowned local player for Jammu & Kashmir, showed a lacklustre performance in the recent Ranji Trophy 2023–24, claiming just four wickets at an average of 38.50 from five matches.

He needs to play for a state which has proper structure: Paras Mhambrey

“I won’t say disappointed, but someone like Umran (Malik). We need to guide him. He needs to play for a state which has proper structure. Unfortunately, he is playing for a state where there is no proper structure. Playing for a state with a proper structure, playing a lot of cricket will definitely help him. We need someone to make that call for him and make sure that he plays for a state where he plays a lot of cricket,” Mhambrey told Sportstar.

Meanwhile, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, the right-arm pacer took six wickets from seven matches with an economy of 8.26 and an average of 35.83, which shows that he failed to make an impact. In addition to this, the star seamer had a terrible time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. He failed to get a wicket and conceded 68 runs in eight overs in just one game, which showcases his awful time and the reason why the Ajit Agarkar-led selected committee has been overlooking him despite giving youngsters the chance in the upcoming fixtures.

