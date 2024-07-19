'Their job is not to complain but to take action' - Former Pakistan captain slams management for mismanaging Shaheen's incident

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has sharply criticized the management for their handling of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s alleged altercation with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt sharply criticised the management's handling of Shaheen Shah Afridi's alleged incident with Mohammad Yousuf, the batting coach, ahead of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

There was a furious dispute between Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf that reportedly unfolded during the Pakistan team's preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to sources, Shaheen Afridi and Yousuf got into a heated argument during Pakistan's net session at Headingley when Yousuf called Shaheen's persistent inability to hit the balls in the nets.

According to reports, the pacer lost his calm and told Yousuf to practice with him freely. However, the 24-year-old bowler apologised to the batting coach after the incident, and the team management and PCB reprimanded him for his misconduct.

In the same vein, Salman Butt says that PCB should have taken action against him if he wasn't cooperating with them as well as doing things intentionally. The former Pakistan captain stated that the team should have dropped him owing to his behaviour and should have given the chance to a new player over him as a punishment

"If the management thinks that Shaheen was not implementing the plans and was not cooperating with them intentionally, then they should have taken action. If he was not disciplined, then they should have dropped him and opted to go with some other player," Salman Butt said.

Management’s job is not to complain but to take action: Salman Butt

The Lahore-born cricketer further claimed that there is no sense of complaining about him if he gets the full opportunity, despite his nasty and creepy behaviour in the net session.

"If you gave him full opportunity despite all these issues and are now complaining, I think anybody can do that. What’s the point of appointing [big names] with hefty salaries? Management’s job is not to complain but to take action," he added further.

The Green Army's terrible showing in the 2024 T20 World Cup has placed its cricket team in the headlines for over a month. Notably, Babar Azam and Co. failed to advance to the Super 8 round after suffering a loss against the debutant hosts, the USA, in a thrilling super over during their opening game, while they failed to chase down the modest 120 runs against the eventual winners, India, in their second.

Pakistan's magnificent win over Canada and Ireland wasn't enough to advance them to the next round of the marquee event. Following the same, several former cricket players have brutally criticised Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and other top players.

Also Read: Former Pakistan cricketer takes a brutual dig at Gary Kirsten

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube