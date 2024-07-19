'He came in and started complaining already' - Former Pakistan cricketer takes a brutual dig at Gary Kirsten

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Atiq-uz-Zaman has called white-ball coach Gary Kirsten out for complaining to the board instead of solving problems by himself within the men's team.

Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman criticised white-ball coach Gary Kirsten for complaining to the board rather than resolving issues on his own with the men's squad. The former wicketkeeper batter expressed concerns that he doesn't see the internal issues being resolved anytime soon.

The former South African batsman, Gary Kirsten, gave an in-depth look, outlining all of the issues and shortcomings that have contributed to Pakistan's lacklustre 2024 T20 World Cup performance. The 56-year-old reportedly screamed at the players for their split over the entire campaign.

"Gary Kirsten came in and started complaining already. If you had the leadership skills, why are you complaining to the board about it? You should have resolved it while you were there. So, fingers crossed, I hope they do well, but I don't see things getting fixed quickly," Atiq said.

It appears that the report provides a detailed analysis of the team's underwhelming performance, highlighting several important areas of concern. The players' game awareness, issues with discipline, and fitness levels are just some of the important topics that are highlighted. Most importantly, the PCB is getting ready to restructure the selection committee in the wake of some big changes to the Pakistan cricket set-up.

Pakistan's terrible showing in the 2024 T20 World Cup has placed its cricket team in the headlines

The Green Army's terrible showing in the 2024 T20 World Cup has placed its cricket team in the headlines for over a month. Notably, Babar Azam and Co. failed to advance to the Super 8 round after suffering a loss against the debutant hosts, the USA, in a thrilling super over during their opening game, while they failed to chase down the modest 120 runs against the eventual winners, India, in their second.

Pakistan's magnificent win over Canada and Ireland wasn't enough to advance them to the next round of the marquee event. Following the same, several former cricket players have brutally criticised Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and other top players.

The selection committee will no longer include former players Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz, as shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that no discussions had taken place over Babar Azam's continued leadership of the national team in white-ball formats.

