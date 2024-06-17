'I'll not hide behind anything' - Babar Azam makes a bold statement about his captaincy

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fails to get the Men in Green past the group stage of an ICC event for the second time in a row.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fails to get the Men in Green past the group stage of an ICC event for the second time in a row. Notably, Greem Army was knocked out of the race to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this week after their back-to-back losses to the USA and India in the group stage. The side suffered a heavy defeat against the USA in the thrilling super over as they failed to chase down the target.

This win over the Pakistan camp of the USA camp played a great role in the on-going marquee event and made them qualify for the next stage. However, archrivals India also thrashed them in the low encounter as Pakistan failed to chase down a modest 119 runs in the given 20 overs of the game. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. failed to place themselves in the knockout stage during the ODI World Cup 2023, which took place in host country India, after their horrendous show in the league stage of the game.

The 2009 T20 World Cup winners' early exit from the ongoing event put Babar's position as white-ball captain in danger. Speaking to the media after a tight match against Ireland on Sunday in Florida, Babar Azam has openly discussed his future as the team's captain, along with defending his captaincy in the World Cup.

If I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly: Babar Azam

The 29-year-old cricketer revealed that it was his choice to give up on the captaincy after the ODI World Cup 2023. The Lahore-born skipper further stated that it was fully PCB's decision to give him back the captaincy from Shaheen Shah Afridi. In addition, the top-order batter will openly talk about whether he needs to give up the captaincy for the second time after Pakistan's poor dismissal in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Babar Azam clarified that PCB is set to play a crucial role in his captaincy decision.

"When I gave up the captaincy (in 2023), I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all that has happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, I will announce it openly. I will not hide behind anything. Whatever happens will happen in the open. But for now, I have not thought about it. It is eventually PCB's decision," Babar Azam said being quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

The flamboyant opening batter also defended his captaincy. He revealed that he played as a team of 11 members during the game, and one can't take the onus of losing the game. The stylish right-handed batter further claimed that the loss is on every member of the squad.

"There are 11 players, and each of them has a role. I think we have not been able to play well as a team. We have to settle down and accept that we didn't play well as a team," he added further.

