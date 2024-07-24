Former Pakistan star slams Gambhir's appointment as head coach; wanted this India legend instead

Just days ahead of Gautam Gambhir's first match as the head coach of the Indian cricket team; former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed made a bizarre accusation and stated the 2011 World Cup-winner's appointment is a case of being a 'Parchi.'

The appointment of Gautam Gambhir marks the new era of the Indian Cricket Team, the one who is expected to take the side to the epitome of the level after Rahul Dravid ended his stint with a 2024 T20 World Cup win. According to sources, it was reported that Rahul Dravid refused the extension, and the BCCI wanted VVS Laxman, who is the current NCA head and India's interim coach, to take up the spot. After he refused the offer and the likes of Ricky Ponting and Stephen Flemming were discarded, the IPL 2024-winning coach stepped up for national duty.

Notably, the former India opener Gautam gambhir gave up his love for KKR for a greater move, a move that even marks the closure of the gap that may have existed between him and RCB stalwart Virat Kohli. The two-time ICC World Cup winner might not have prior experience as a coach, but his tenures with LSG and KKR have been rather successful. However, despite that, former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed feels that Gautam Gambhir doesn't deserve the role.

It seems as if Gautam Gambhir's appointment is a 'parchi' case: Tanvir Ahmed

The former Pakistani seamer named 'Parchi' allegations against former India cricketer and believes it is NCA head coach VVS Laxman who was more qualified and a great contender to take up the role over Gambhir. However, some of the fans believe that Tanvir is somehow the same as VVS Laxman, who has spent a great deal of time with the Indian team, ranging from seniors to juniors. The former batting master was the coach when Ruturaj Gaikwad helped India win the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023, and more recently, the defending T20 World Cup winners defeated Zimbabwe by 4-1 in the T20Is. He also oversaw the Indian T20I team, which defeated Australia 5-1 at home right after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

VVS Laxman ko indian team ka head caoch hona chahiye tha kyun k woh india B k sath kafi time say head coach kam kar raha ha lagta ha Gautham Gambhir parchi par aya ha — Tanveer Says (@ImTanveerA) July 22, 2024



"VVS Laxman should have become the head coach of the Indian team because he has been with the India B team as coach for a long time. It seems as if Gautam Gambhir's appointment is a 'parchi' case," the former Pakistan cricket team star posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

