'Need bad boy image, multiple relationships' - Former CSK player slams selectors, BCCI for dropping Ruturaj Gaikwad

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has said that cricketers in India need to have a bad guy image to get selected to the Indian team.

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath feels that one must maintain a terrible image if they want to get picked for the national squad. Many people have voiced disapproval of the squad named for the forthcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, especially regarding the pick of Suryakumar Yadav to take Hardik Pandya's spot as the new T20I captain. While a few youngsters received their first-ever call-ups, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhishek Sharma's omission from the T20I squad was a remarkable move. Rinku Singh continued in his bid for a spot in the ODI team, though it doesn't appear likely until after both Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma retire, which isn't anticipated to occur until next year.

The former Indian cricket player was clearly outraged by Gaikwad's rejection, although he took great care to avoid making any cricketers his targets. Gaikwad was rested for the series' last Twenty20 International after scoring 7, 77, and 49 in three innings against Zimbabwe. SKY, the captain, will bat at No. 3, thus Abhishek, who reached a century off 46 balls, will not be able to make an appearance.

I feel like players need a bad boy image: Subramaniam Badrinath

"When I see players like Ruturaj, Rinku missing out I feel like players need a bad boy image. You either should be in a relationship with 2-3 actresses or get tattoos or you should always be in the news or get a good PR manager, only then you'll go high in Indian cricket," said Badrinath.

The selectors have selected Harshit Rana, an emerging pacer who took 19 wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 Indian Premier League and has been selected for the first two Twenty20 internationals between Zimbabwe and Australia, in the ODI squad because they feel that now is the ideal time to add more pacers to the squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had to face a disastrous rejection from the T20 World Cup selection ahead of the Zimbabwe series. With a massive 583 runs in the IPL 2024, the CSK skipper had an amazing season. When Ruturaj had no way to secure a berth on the 15-man roster, it was seen as surprising.

