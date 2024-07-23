Sri Lanka name new captain for India T20Is

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has announced a 16-member squad to take on the new-look Indian team in the three matches of the T20I series set to commence on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the SLC board has confirmed that the side is set to have a new skipper in Charith Asalanka, who was Wanindu Hasaranga's deputy at the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Hasaranga relinquished the post following Sri Lanka's early exit from the marquee event as they failed to make it to the Super Eight fixture of the World Cup.

The island nation seeks to turn around its T20I fortunes after a disappointing performance in the most recent T20 World Cup in 2024. This is an important shift in team lineup and leadership. The Sri Lankan team was merely able to win one game out of four matches in the Group Stage fixtures. It seems that notable changes have been made to the team, especially in the captaincy department, as a result of this poor showing. The new T20I captain, Charith Asalanka, assumed over after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped down from the captaincy. It is clear that Asalanka's decision was made, as he just guided the Jaffna Kings to their fourth Sri Lanka Premier League glory.

Also Read: Not KKR! Rahul Dravid set to coach this IPL franchise: Reports

The newly appointed Sri Lankan squad has a blend of experience and fresh talent

The team that was just created consists of both new and veteran players. The only player on the list without a cap is batting all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe, who is included with veteran players like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, and Dinesh Chandimal.

Notably, while youngsters like Matheesha Pathirana and Dunith Wellalage showcase the future of Sri Lankan cricket, stalwarts like Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, and Avishka Fernando offer crucial expertise.

Meanwhile, Team India touched down in Sri Lanka on Monday. The newly crowned T20 World Champions seek to carry on their winning streak under the leadership of skipper Suryakumar Yadav and new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Sri Lanka's squad for the T20I series against India

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Punjab Kings talent smashes hundred in Lanka Premier League final, wins Player of the Match and Tournament

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube