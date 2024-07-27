Suryakumar Yadav reserves special praise for Indian legend

Team India's new T20I captain Suryakuamr Yadav heaped praise on the side's former skipper Rohit Sharma for his leadership qualities, which he revealed to have taken inspiration from for his upcoming stint.

Team India's T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, has said that the team's brand of cricket will remain the same, which will be an aggressive brand of cricket, even though leadership has been altered and changed. Notably, Team India played a template-changing attacking game from last year's ODI World Cup 2023 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, who retired after the successful run of the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, a plethora of things have changed in the last two months. Two-time ICC World Cup-winning star and former legendary cricketer Gautam Gambhir is now at the helm of the ship as India's head coach, while T20I reigns have been handed to former world number one batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Gautam Gambhir, who has established his coaching skills in the corridors of IPL history with three wins for the Kolkata Knight Riders, twice as the skipper and once as a mentor, succeeds the legendary and iconic Rahul Dravid. However, the newly appointed T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, said that he wanted to tread the path that former skipper Rohit Sharma had set during his tenure. The swashbuckling batter revealed that Rohit Sharma was not the captain but the great leader, which helped them take Team India to the top position during his stint. The 33-year-old cricketer further said that winning the matches in T20 cricket is something that Rohit had made him understand.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid's special message for his successor Gautam Gambhir

He was always like a leader on the ground and off the field: Suryakumar Yadav



"I always think that what I have learnt from Rohit Sharma, he was always like a leader on the ground and off the field. He was not like a captain. There are a lot of differences in both. There was a leader who was standing in the middle of the group, and he showed people the way, how to play this T20 cricket and how to win the tournament," Suryakumar Yadav said in the video.

Meanwhile, the new era of India's T20I cricket, led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir, has already produced huge buzz and much anticipation as the team is poised to enter the new era, and the first challenge in this exciting phase will be against the Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka side.

Also Read: IPL franchises make 3 major demands before IPL 2025 Auction

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube