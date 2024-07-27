Ravi Bishnoi gets a serious blow on his face while attempting a return catch against Sri Lanka

Ravi Bishnoi was hit on his face while attempting a reverse catch off his own bowling on the first delivery of the 16th over.

Ravi Bishnoi was hit on his face while attempting a return catch off his own bowling on the first delivery of the 16th over. He bowled a quicker googly on the fuller side, and Kamindu Mendis tried to work it to the left of Bishnoi but could only get the leading edge of the bat.

The bowler dived airborne to his right and went for the catch with his right hand. However, as he came down to the ground, his wrist hit the surface and the ball popped out of his hand.

The ball bounced off the ground and hit below the left eye, on the face of Ravi Bishnoi hard to leave him in severe pain. The physio attended him immediately, and Bishnoi had to put on a bandage since that part of his face swelled due to that unfortunate hit.

After some treatment, Bishnoi was on his feet again and completed his over, showing immense courage despite getting a serious blow in a sensitive area. He also dismissed a dangerous Charith Asalanka on the final delivery of the same over to end his spell on a high, even though he would have liked to bowl better in his initial three sets.

Ravi Bishnoi continues bowling with a bandage under his eyes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yGx9PA8RV6 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) July 27, 2024

India win the first T20I by 43 runs against Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, India registered a 43-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Pallekele to gain an early lead in the series. Batting first, they posted a massive 213/7 in their allotted 20 overs, with several batters chipping in with vital runs on a flat deck.

While defending the target, Sri Lanka made their life as arduous as possible by batting exceptionally well against a quality Indian attack. Their openers stitched an 84-run partnership before a 56-run combo for the second wicket between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera.

However, the Lankans lost the plot in the death overs and lost wickets in quick succession. From 140/1, Sri Lanka slipped to 170/10, losing nine wickets in 30 runs.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Men in Blue, who would like more control over their bowling and fielding from the next game. Sri Lanka can be proud of their efforts and build on from here.

