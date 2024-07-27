WATCH: Rishabh Pant hits a helicopter shot for six against Asitha Fernando

Rishabh Pant hit a helicopter shot for a six off Asitha Fernando on the fourth delivery of the 16th over during the first T20I between Sri Lanka and India.

Rishabh Pant hit a helicopter shot for a six off Asitha Fernando on the fourth delivery of the 16th over during the first T20I between Sri Lanka and India. It sailed all over the ropes and went deep into the stands, providing a much-needed boundary to Pant and his team.

Fernando attempted a yorker but ended up bowling a full toss to Rishabh, who was ready for it. As the ball reached near him, Pant used his wrists and all his power in his shot and dispatched it over the deep midwicket region for a huge maximum.

It was not the first time Pant had played a helicopter shot, for he specialises in this shot and often uses them to attack the bowlers. Like his idol MS Dhoni, he manages to generate so much power from his hands and plays them without any significant foot movement.

Also Read: 'No correlation' - Sanjay Manjrekar downplays role of Gautam Gambhir as coach

Usually, Pant doesn’t seem to be in control of this shot but always times them perfectly to get the desired result. This shot showed how much power he possesses, for it is not an easy shot to architect, even if the ball is a full toss at a hittable height.

Wicket-keepers and their love for helicopters 😉 🚁



Watch the action from #SLvIND LIVE now on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 & Sony Sports Ten 5 📺 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #TeamIndia | @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/Bbu7kjje70 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2024

Rishabh Pant finishes well after a tepid start

Rishabh Pant didn’t have the best of starts with the willow on a track where other batters played their shots without much trouble. At one point, he was struggling at 20 in 23 balls and tried too much to break shackles but couldn’t get much success.

However, once he hit this helicopter shot for a maximum, Pant found his rhythm back and started hitting regular boundaries. In the next ten deliveries, the southpaw amassed 29 runs to provide impetus to the innings in the death overs.

He ended with 49 runs in 33 balls, including six boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 148.48. Pant could have played quicker in the initial phase of the innings but managed well in the end.

Overall, India posted a whopping 213 runs in their 20 overs, with most batters chipping in with useful contributions. The bowlers will fancy their chances to defend the total and get an early lead in the series.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.