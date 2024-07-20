WATCH: Smriti Mandhana wins hearts with a special gift to a young fan in Women's Asia Cup

Mandhana also played a key role in propelling India to a win over Pakistan in their tournament opener.

Star India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently won hearts for her gesture towards a young fan in the aftermath of the game between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup.

In a video posted by Sri Lanka Cricket on their official social media account on X (formerly Twitter), Mandhana can be seen gifting a phone to a young Sri Lankan girl in a wheelchair following India's opener in the Asia Cup.

The video captures a touching moment where young fan Adeesha Herath, along with her mother, meets Mandhana. Mandhana not only presents a gift to Adeesha but also poses for a picture. At the end of the video, the mother expresses gratitude to Mandhana, explaining how they happened to attend the India-Pakistan match by chance, resulting in an unforgettable experience for her daughter, a devoted fan of Mandhana.

Mandhana's large fanbase has widely applauded her for this heartwarming act of kindness towards another young admirer.

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana's gesture win hearts

Adeesha's mother also revealed that it was a totally unexpected gift to receive.

She said, "We came to watch the match unexpectedly as my daughter wanted to go for the match. We met Mandhana madam from the India team and my daughter received a phone from her. It was unexpected and my daughter is so lucky to recieve this gift from her. I'm so happy and thank you for selecting my daughter as the winner."

Adeesha Herath's love for cricket brought her to the stadium, despite all the challenges. The highlight of her day? A surprise encounter with her favorite cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, who handed her a mobile phone as a token of appreciation 🥺



𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞… pic.twitter.com/iqgL2RNE9v — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 20, 2024

Speaking about the match, India won their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan comfortably by 7 wickets.

The bowlers laid the foundation for the match, with Deepti Sharma taking three wickets and restricting Pakistan to a total of 108 runs.

India's chase was flawlessly carried out, as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana opened with an impressive partnership of 84 runs, showcasing aggressive play.

