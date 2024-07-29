Ravi Shastri shares special advice for Hardik Pandya after captaincy snub

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that it is crucial that ace India allrounder Hardik Pandya continues playing and maintains his fitness, captaincy or no captaincy.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri wants India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to play as many matches as he can. The legendary cricketer's advice comes after Hardik Pandya was snubbed as the T20I captain, with Indian selectors and team management citing his fitness as the major reason for his expulsion. The former India head coach has asked the star all-rounder to continue playing matches and highlighted that match fitness sets play a very crucial role in the player's life.

“I believe match fitness is very important. So whatever T20I cricket there is, he should play as much as he can. And if he feels strong and fit, then obviously he comes into the side for the one-day game as well," Shastri said while speaking to host Sanjana Ganesan.

Ravi Shastri further asked Hardik Pandya to work his way into bowling eight to ten overs consistently in the game, noting that the 30-year-old cricketer should be sure to make his way for the ODI squad ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, given his form with the bat is already good to go with.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's future as a player at CSK could depend on retentions

He shouldn't need any motivation to get his fitness right at the top there: Ravi Shastri

The cricketer turned analyst further voiced that Hardik Pandya understands his body extremely well and knows where and how to work on it to mark his comeback in the 50-over squad. The ex-coach believes that the Baroda-born all-rounder's recent performances, including the 2024 T20 World Cup title win in Barbados, will surely boost him and set an example for himself to remain fit. Hardik Pandya delivered great performances in the final game, scalping wickets of the South African lethal batters Heinrich Klaasen and then David Miller in the last over, helping to end Team India's 11-year trophy drought.

"He understands his body better than anyone. And I'm sure, this will inspire him, especially with the way he did in the World Cup, the way he performed at the right times for India and the World Cup, so that should really get him going. He shouldn't need any motivation to get his fitness right at the top there," he added further.

Notably, it was the middle-order batter's continued and prolonged fitness concerns that cost him the captaincy. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir said that they preferred the player on whom they could rely with his availability, thus taking the favour from Pandya while making the way for Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I skipper.

Also Read: More talented than Ben Stokes: Scott Styris praises India's star all-rounder

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube