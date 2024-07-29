MS Dhoni's future as a player at CSK could depend on retentions: Reports

The cricketing world has been abuzz with speculations about MS Dhoni’s future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following the announcement of India Cements’ acquisition by UltraTech Cement.

Will CSK legend MS Dhoni continue to play for the IPL, or will he call it quits? The Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for a word on Dhoni's future since the end of the IPL in 2024. The former CSK skipper doesn't use social media much and stays away from the limelight. The wicketkeeper batter lives a private life in Ranchi, and no one exactly predicts or knows about his future at CSK Camp. It seems that the cricket fraternity is now pleading to wait for more months to get an update on MS Dhoni's future in the cash-rich league.

Just a few days before the Indian Cricket Board's meeting with the IPL franchises, Cricbuzz has reported that MS Dhoni has already discussed his future with CSK owner N Srinivasan. The reports further stated that MS Dhoni's presence with the Yellow Army is set to depend on the number of retentions that BCCI will allow ahead of the IPL 2025.

It is clear that the 43-year-old cricketer would be playing if the BCCI were to allow franchises to retain five or six players ahead of the IPL 2025. The franchise was allowed to retain five players back in IPL 2018, but the number comes to four back in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, the final decision over the same should be out soon, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

There is no bigger way that the CSK would release their biggest player before an auction

However, MS Dhoni, if he aims to play in the next IPL edition, will have automatic retention. It is clear that there is no bigger way that the CSK would release their biggest player before an auction, and he will continue his stint with five-time IPL champions the Chennai Super Kings.

Though the former India captain might not be the CSK's first choice or the second choice in the retention, he will make his way for sure. Back in 2022, MS Dhoni was the CSK's second choice, while Ravindra Jadeja placed himself in the top spot.

