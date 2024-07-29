Shubman Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Robin Uthappa picks Virat Kohli's replacement

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has weighed in his opinion regarding the matter and said that the management should look to keep both Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI given their huge pool of talent.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has said that without thinking about who between sensational batters Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad should replace Virat Kohli, the Indian management should give both of them enough opportunities. Notably, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been touted as the best replacements so far for Virat Kohli, since the game is not purely based on big shots, but stroke-making comes into play and plays a big role.

In the same vein, the cricketer-turned-analyst weighed in his opinion and said that the team India management should look to keep both young batters in the playing XI given the immense talent that they both possess. Uthappa feels that both batters are good enough to take the game to the epitome of the level in the future as their massive numbers reveal more about themselves. However, the 38-year-old cricketer feels that Ruturaj Gaikwad is ahead when it comes to number and consistency in scoring the runs for India, but later added that Gill had the ability to mix the power and elegance with ease.

Their numbers speak for itself, both have phenomenal numbers in T20 cricket: Robin Uthappa

“Why can’t we have both of them because they’re just good players. Their numbers speak for itself, both have phenomenal numbers in T20 cricket. You can’t pick between the two. If we look at consistency, you will see that Ruturaj is a little more consistent as far as numbers are concerned," Uthappa said while speaking on Sony Sports.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has scored 539 runs at an average of 30 with a solid strike rate of 143 in the 20 T20I matches he has played so far. The stylish right-handed batter had one century and three fifties to his name, with a top score of unbeaten 126. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad has made 633 runs to his name in the last 20 innings of his T20I career at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 144 with one century and four half centuries.

With both star batters having just begun their careers in international cricket, it will be interesting to see who stands the test of time to emerge as the next big thing in the format after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

