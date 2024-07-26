Watch: Rashid Khan and Marcus Stoinis involved in fun banter during MLC 2024

When the blue and yellow face off, there is a lot of fanfare irrespective of the marquee event, and this showdown was no different.

Afghanistan star player Rashid Khan and Australia's great all-rounder Marcus Stoinis were seen getting involved in the funny banter during the Eliminator clash of the Major League Cricket 2024 between MI New York and the Texas Super Kings, which took place on July 24 in Dallas. Both the cricketing players were seen laughing during the do-or-die clash. The video has been widely shared on social media, and the fans have loved the way both glanced at each other and chuckled in the crucial encounter.

Watch the funny banter here:

A little bit of friendly banter between Rashid Khan and Marcus Stoinis 🤣 💕 #MLC2024 | #CognizantMajorLeagueCricket | #T20 pic.twitter.com/EQ9r7Mypo4 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 25, 2024





When the blue and yellow face off, there is a lot of fanfare irrespective of the marquee event, and this showdown was no different. Notably, Faf du Plessis and his men centred home and won the eliminator clash by nine wickets to knock out defending champions MI New York out of the MLC 2024. Marcus Stoinis scalped two crucial wickets while just conceding 18 runs, while skipper Du Plessis was magnificent with the bat as the opening batter went on to hammer 72 runs from 47 balls to win the do-or-die clash.

The game altered when Marcus Stoinis dismissed West Indies power hitter Nicholas Pooran in do-or-die clash

After being sent to bat first by TSK, New York had an awful start to the game. The game altered when Stoinis dismissed West Indies power hitter Nicholas Pooran, who was expected to do most of the damage against Texas Super Kings bowlers in this game. The West Indies batter played a wonderful knock in the MLC 2023 final and guided his side to become the champions of the inaugural edition.

Stoinis further dismissed Rashid Khan, who was looking great in the eliminator clash, as the lower middle-order batter hammered 55 runs from 30 balls to help his side post a respectable total of 163/8 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, the TSK opening batters were great in the game and guided the side to make it to Qualifiers 2 to earn the spot in the final showdown.