Watch: Former RCB star smashes spectacular hundred in MLC 2024 Challenger game

Former RCB star Finn Allen smashed the magnificent hundred during the Major League Cricket 2024 Challenger game between the San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings, which took place on July 27 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. The side had a great start to the game as Finn Allen's tonne gave them an early boost over the Super Kings.

Speaking about the game here, it was Texas Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis who won the toss and invited Corey Anderson and his men to bat first in the game. Notably, after being sent to bat first, the side had a great start, and the New Zealand star opening batter, Finn Allen, hammered 101 runs from just 53 balls featuring nine boundaries and five sixes with a solid strike rate of 191 to help his side post 200/6 in the given 20 overs.

Following him, Aussie star Fraser-McGurk just made 18 runs, which was expected to do most of the damage against TSK bowlers. The wicketkeeper batter, Josh Inglis, was looking magnificent as he also struck 37 runs from 25 balls and steered the stand with Finn Allen to take the game to the epitome of the level. Later, Pakistan cricketer Hassan Khan remains unbeaten by 27 runs from 15 balls to help his side post the great total.

Who will make it to the final showdown?

However, during the chase, SFU bowlers dismissed TSK skipper Faf du Plessis, which gives them a big boost as the South African batter was great during the elimination game against MI New York and single-handedly knocked them out to make it to the Qualifier 2. The side also lost Aaron Hardie for just 19 runs. Meanwhile, Devon Conway is still batting at 35 runs, and it will be interesting to see who will make it to the final game to face the Steve Smith-led Washington Freedom in the final showdown.

