Watch: Former RCB all-rounder pulls off stunning one-handed grab running backwards in MLC 2024

Texas Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis was blazing away in the Challenger of the Major League Cricket 2024 against the San Francisco Unicorns on July 27, but a great moment of brilliance in the field from San Francisco skipper Corey Anderson not only put an end to his magnificent knock in the do-or-die clash but also turned out to be one of the most bizarre moments of the season.

Speaking about the game here, it was TSK skipper Faf du Plessis who won the toss and invited Corey Anderson and his men to bat first in the game. After being sent to bat first, former RCB batter Finn Allen had a great start as the opening batter hammered 101 runs from just 53 balls to lead his side by 200/6 in the given 20 overs at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

However, during the chase, Faf du Plessis was looking stunning as he came out firing to smash 45 runs from 22 balls. However, when he looked to be setting up the stage in the favour of TSK and possibly taking the game away from the visiting sides, SFU skipper Corey Anderson's one-handed catch at the mid-off sent the former South African captain back to the pavilion. This turned out to be the game-changing moment as Faf du Plessis single-handedly defeated defending champions MI New York in the eliminator clash to make it to the next round of the game.

Watch the full video here:



His wicket came out in the fifth over, during the Kings run-chase. When the scoreboard read 55/0, pacer Carmi le Roux had Du Plessis playing an aerial shot that found the toe-end of the field and looked to be just out of Anderson's reach at midfield. However, the former Kiwi star plucked the blinder to make them out of the marquee event and made their way to the final to set up their game against the Washington Freedom.

Amazingly, just nine years ago, Faf du Plessis also dismissed Corey Anderson in the same way in the IPL.

