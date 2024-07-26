Former India and RCB opener set to become Punjab Kings head coach

Punjab Kings are set to part ways with current head coach Trevor Bayliss after his two-year contract expired. According to a report, former India opener and Ranji Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer is set to become the new head coach of the franchise.

IPL 2025 is quite a distance away. Meanwhile, the franchises have started chopping and changing the support staff of the team, and the fans might see a few new people on the bench for the teams.

Yet another homecoming in the IPL 2025 looms large. Ready for his third tenure at the Punjab Kings, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer is all set to take up the new role as the head coach of the IPL franchise. According to sources, the 46-year-old cricketer is slated to replace Taylor Bayliss, whose two-year contract will end in September this year. Meanwhile, Jaffer has already served as the batting coach from 2019 to 2021; however, he was released from the franchise ahead of the IPL in 2024. Interestingly, with no love lost, the star cricketer is all set to be back with the Punjab Kings this time. This time in a bigger capacity, as the head coach of the side.

Undeniably, the IPL 2024 was far from what the Punjab Kings expected. The franchise was rather poor throughout the marquee event and managed to finish in the ninth spot. Notably, the IPL 2024 marks the 10th straight season where their side failed to make it to the playoffs of the tournament. However, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the team is all set for the changes in the tide.

Punjab Kings will be keen to form the formidabble side and aim to win an elusive title in IPL 2025

It has been reported that Taylor Bayliss is gone after his two-year contract with the side has ended, and following that, star cricketer Wasim Jaffer is slated to become the next head coach of the side. The Mumbai-born cricketer is set to have a key role in his hands given that there will be an IPL 2025 mega auction.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings will be keen to form the formidable side and aim to win an elusive title that has been missing since the start of the marquee cash-rich league.

