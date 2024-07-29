Watch: Steve Smith's massive six hits the roof in MLC 2024 Final

Steve Smith has been a revelation in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024. The Aussie batter, who was excluded from the T20 World Cup squad, has silenced his critics with breath-taking knocks in the tournament.

Washington Freedom skipper Steve Smith has been a revelation in Major League Cricket 2024. The Australia batter, who was excluded from the recently concluded 2024 T20 World Cup owing to his poor form in the shortest format of the game as well as being unsold in the IPL 2024 due to his poor performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Indian home soil pitches, has silenced the critics with his magnificent and breath-taking knock in the final showdown against the San Francisco Unicorns, which took place on July 29 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

The top-order batter showed his class once again in the epic final thriller of Major League Cricket 2024 against the San Francisco Unicorns on Monday. The former Australia captain smashed a quickfire 82 runs off 52 balls and guided his side, the Washington Freedom, to a commanding total of 207/5 in the given 20 overs. In addition to this, the 35-year-old cricketer also played some magnificent shots, which made everyone stand on their feet. The stylish right-handed batter specifically targeted SFU star bowler Carmi le Roux and struck him for a gigantic maximum, which directly landed on the stadium roof.

Head coach Ricky Ponting was in awe of his country as Steve Smith looked all fired up in the epic final showdown

The SFU bowler Carmi le Roux bowled a length ball on the stumps, and it seems to be an open invitation for Steve Smith to hit him directly. Following the same, the WAS skipper shuffled the ball and heaved it way over the deep wicket area as the ball touched the roof. Meanwhile, Washington Freedom head coach Ricky Ponting was in awe of his country as Steve Smith looked all fired up in the epic final showdown.

Watch the full video here:



Australia's star batter, Steve Smith, also ended his journey as the second-highest run scorer in the MLC 2024. The swashbuckling batter amassed 336 runs in just nine matches with a solid strike rate of 149 and played a huge role in making the Washington Freedom the champions.

