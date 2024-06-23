USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 49: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, United States vs England Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
United States vs England
Date
23 June 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
Steven Taylor has 236 runs at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 119.19 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has four wickets this year.
Steven Taylor’s last five scores: 2, 24, 24, 12 & 0.
Andries Gous has 372 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 151.21 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has four fifties this year.
Andries Gous’ previous five scores: 29, 80*, 2, 35 & 65.
Nitish Kumar has 153 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 125.40 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
Nitish Kumar’s last five scores: 20, 8, 27, 14* & 3.
Aaron Jones has 247 runs at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 124.74 in 12 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
Aaron Jones’ previous five scores: 11, 0, 11, 36* & 94*.
Corey Anderson has 183 runs at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 105.17 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets this year.
Corey Anderson’s last five scores: 7, 12, 15, 3* & 18. Corey Anderson’s previous five figures: 0/17, 0/17, 0/6, 1/29 & 1/11.
Milind Kumar has 46 runs in four T20I innings in 2024.
Milind Kumar’s last five scores: 19, 7, 16, 4* & 41.
Harmeet Singh has 129 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 176.71 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 22.20 in ten T20I innings this year.
Harmeet Singh’s last five scores: 0, 38, 10, 0 & 33*. Harmeet Singh’s previous five figures: 1/18, 2/24, 0/34, 1/27 & 0/22.
Shadley van Schalwyk has 84 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 113.51 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 21 in nine T20I innings this year.
Shadley van Schalwyk’s last five scores: 18, 11*, 12, 7* & 8. Shadley van Schalwyk’s previous five figures: 0/29, 0/25, 0/34, 0/14 & 2/21.
Nosthush Kenjige has 7 wickets at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 18 in eight T20I innings in 2024.
Nosthus Kenjige’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/29, 3/30, 0/13 & 0/24.
Ali Khan has 7 wickets at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 21.28 in seven T20I innings in 2024.
Ali Khan’s last five figures: 0/18, 0/45, 1/21, 1/30 & 1/41.
Saurabh Netravalkar has 14 wickets at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 16.64 in 12 T20I innings in 2024.
Saurabh Netravalkar’s previous five figures: 0/31, 2/21, 2/18, 2/18 & 0/16.
England:
Phil Salt has 216 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 177.04 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
Phil Salt has 137 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 185.13 in five T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.
Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 158 runs, 119 balls, 31.60 average, 132.77 SR & 5 dismissals.
Phil Salt’s last five scores: 11, 87*, 11, 12 & 37.
Jos Buttler has 231 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 150 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
Jos Buttler has 151 runs at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 133.62 in five T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.
Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 17, 25, 0, 24* & 42.
Jonny Bairstow has 159 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 140.70 in seven T20I innings in 2024.
Jonny Bairstow scored 7 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.
Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 16, 48*, 31, 8* & 7.
Moeen Ali has 67 runs at an average of 13.40 and a strike rate of 139.58 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 15 in six T20I innings this year.
Moeen Ali has 141 runs at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 139.60 in eight T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 17 in seven T20I innings here.
Moeen Ali vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 93 runs, 80 balls, 13.28 average, 116.25 SR & 7 dismissals.
Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.57 average, 13.57 SR & 7.76 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 45 average, 32.25 SR & 8.37 economy rate.
Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 9, 13, 16, 25 & 4. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/15, 1/18, 0/15 & 1/23.
Harry Brook has 138 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 155.05 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
Harry Brook has 31 runs in three T20I innings in Barbados.
Harry Brook vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 37 balls, 11.66 average, 94.59 SR & 3 dismissals.
Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.
Harry Brook’s last five scores: 53, 47*, 20*, 17* & 1.
Liam Livingstone has 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 175 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 12.20 and a strike rate of 8.40 in four T20I innings this year.
Liam Livingstone has 75 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 127.11 in five T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 14.40 in five T20I innings here.
Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.
Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 33.80 average, 19.60 SR & 10.34 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.
Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 33, 13, 15, 2* & 0. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/15, 2/17, 1/9 & 0/28.
Sam Curran vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 40.20 average, 27.20 SR & 8.86 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 44.33 average, 29 SR & 9.17 economy rate.
Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 0/29, 0/25, 0/13, 2/24 & 1/50.
Jofra Archer has 12 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 13.58 in eight T20I innings in 2024.
Jofra Archer has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings in Barbados.
Jofra Archer vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 15.50 average, 13.90 SR & 6.69 economy rate. Jofra Archer vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 19.66 average, 15 SR & 7.86 economy rate.
Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 3/40, 1/34, 1/15, 3/12 & 1/28.
Adil Rashid has 10 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 16.20 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.
Adil Rashid has 10 wickets at an average of 20.70 and a strike rate of 18 in eight T20I innings in Barbados.
Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 17 wickets, 20.70 average, 17.23 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 24 average, 19.85 SR & 7.25 economy rate.
Adil Rashid’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/21, 0/29, 4/11 & 1/41.
Mark Wood has 5 wickets at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 20.40 in six T20I innings in 2024.
Mark Wood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 27 average, 20.66 SR & 7.83 economy rate. Mark Wood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 30.33 average, 17.33 SR & 10.50 economy rate.
Mark Wood’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/36, 3/12, 0/32 & 0/11.
Reece Topley has 3 wickets in five T20I innings in 2024.
Reece Topley has 3 wickets in four T20I innings in Barbados.
Reece Topley vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 23.80 average, 21.40 SR & 6.67 economy rate. Reece Topley vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 18.75 average, 13.50 SR & 8.33 economy rate.
Reece Topley’s last five figures: 0/23, 0/26, 0/6, 0/12 & 3/41.
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Barbados has been 183, with pacers snaring 55.41% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 30°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Phil Salt: Phil Salt will open the innings. Salt has a magnificent record in the West Indies and will enjoy playing against the USA. He can score big.
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will open the innings. Buttler is a dangerous batter and can feast on a relatively weak bowling attack of the USA. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer will bowl in different phases. Archer will enjoy bowling against the USA. He can snare a few wickets.
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Nitish Kumar: Nitish Kumar has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Nitish will bat in the top order and has been in fine form. He can make a substantial score.
Mark Wood: Mark Wood’s selection % currently stands at 35.17. Wood will bowl in different phases and trouble the USA batters with his pace. He can dismiss a few batters.
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Milind Kumar: Milind Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If USA bat first:
Complete the team with three among Steven Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Shadley van Schalwyk, Reece Topley, and Saurabh Netravalkar.
If ENG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Ali Khan.
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If USA bat first:
Complete the team with three among Steven Taylor, Nitish Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, and Mark Wood.
If ENG bat first:
Complete the team with three among Liam Livingstone, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, and Sam Curran.
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
The United States have played quality cricket, but England are a formidable unit. They can defeat any side on their day and have more depth than the USA. Expect England to win the game.
