USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 49: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, United States vs England Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

United States vs England

Date

23 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

Saurabh Netravalkar has 14 wickets at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 16.64 in 12 T20I innings in 2024.

Ali Khan has 7 wickets at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 21.28 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Nosthush Kenjige has 7 wickets at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 18 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Shadley van Schalwyk’s last five scores: 18, 11*, 12, 7* & 8. Shadley van Schalwyk’s previous five figures: 0/29, 0/25, 0/34, 0/14 & 2/21.

Shadley van Schalwyk has 84 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 113.51 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 21 in nine T20I innings this year.

Harmeet Singh’s last five scores: 0, 38, 10, 0 & 33*. Harmeet Singh’s previous five figures: 1/18, 2/24, 0/34, 1/27 & 0/22.

Harmeet Singh has 129 runs at an average of 32.25 and a strike rate of 176.71 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 22.20 in ten T20I innings this year.

Milind Kumar has 46 runs in four T20I innings in 2024.

Corey Anderson’s last five scores: 7, 12, 15, 3* & 18. Corey Anderson’s previous five figures: 0/17, 0/17, 0/6, 1/29 & 1/11.

Corey Anderson has 183 runs at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 105.17 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets this year.

Aaron Jones has 247 runs at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 124.74 in 12 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Nitish Kumar has 153 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 125.40 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Andries Gous has 372 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 151.21 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has four fifties this year.

Steven Taylor has 236 runs at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 119.19 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has four wickets this year.

England:

Phil Salt has 216 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 177.04 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Phil Salt has 137 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 185.13 in five T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 158 runs, 119 balls, 31.60 average, 132.77 SR & 5 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 11, 87*, 11, 12 & 37.

Jos Buttler has 231 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 150 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Jos Buttler has 151 runs at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 133.62 in five T20I innings in Barbados. He also has a fifty here.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 17, 25, 0, 24* & 42.

Jonny Bairstow has 159 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 140.70 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Jonny Bairstow scored 7 runs in his only T20I innings in Barbados.

Jonny Bairstow’s last five scores: 16, 48*, 31, 8* & 7.

Moeen Ali has 67 runs at an average of 13.40 and a strike rate of 139.58 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 15 in six T20I innings this year.

Moeen Ali has 141 runs at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 139.60 in eight T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 17 in seven T20I innings here.

Moeen Ali vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 93 runs, 80 balls, 13.28 average, 116.25 SR & 7 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 17.57 average, 13.57 SR & 7.76 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 45 average, 32.25 SR & 8.37 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 9, 13, 16, 25 & 4. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/15, 1/18, 0/15 & 1/23.

Harry Brook has 138 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 155.05 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Harry Brook has 31 runs in three T20I innings in Barbados.

Harry Brook vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 37 balls, 11.66 average, 94.59 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Harry Brook’s last five scores: 53, 47*, 20*, 17* & 1.

Liam Livingstone has 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 175 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 12.20 and a strike rate of 8.40 in four T20I innings this year.

Liam Livingstone has 75 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 127.11 in five T20I innings in Barbados. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 22.60 and a strike rate of 14.40 in five T20I innings here.

Liam Livingstone vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 39 balls, 11 average, 56.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Liam Livingstone vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 33.80 average, 19.60 SR & 10.34 economy rate. Liam Livingstone vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 12 average, 7.33 SR & 9.81 economy rate.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 33, 13, 15, 2* & 0. Liam Livingstone’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/15, 2/17, 1/9 & 0/28.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 40.20 average, 27.20 SR & 8.86 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 44.33 average, 29 SR & 9.17 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 0/29, 0/25, 0/13, 2/24 & 1/50.

Jofra Archer has 12 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 13.58 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Jofra Archer has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings in Barbados.

Jofra Archer vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 15.50 average, 13.90 SR & 6.69 economy rate. Jofra Archer vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 19.66 average, 15 SR & 7.86 economy rate.

Jofra Archer’s last five figures: 3/40, 1/34, 1/15, 3/12 & 1/28.

Adil Rashid has 10 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 16.20 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Adil Rashid has 10 wickets at an average of 20.70 and a strike rate of 18 in eight T20I innings in Barbados.

Adil Rashid vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 17 wickets, 20.70 average, 17.23 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Adil Rashid vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 24 average, 19.85 SR & 7.25 economy rate.

Adil Rashid’s previous five figures: 1/20, 1/21, 0/29, 4/11 & 1/41.

Mark Wood has 5 wickets at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 20.40 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Mark Wood vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 27 average, 20.66 SR & 7.83 economy rate. Mark Wood vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 30.33 average, 17.33 SR & 10.50 economy rate.

Mark Wood’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/36, 3/12, 0/32 & 0/11.

Reece Topley has 3 wickets in five T20I innings in 2024.

Reece Topley has 3 wickets in four T20I innings in Barbados.

Reece Topley vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 23.80 average, 21.40 SR & 6.67 economy rate. Reece Topley vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 18.75 average, 13.50 SR & 8.33 economy rate.