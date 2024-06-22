WATCH: Rohit Sharma abuses Litton Das after getting dismissed by Hardik Pandya

Rohit was even more buoyed because Litton had just clobbered the previous delivery for a maximum.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan, India skipper Rohit Sharma could be seen hurling abuse in exasperation at Bangladesh opener Litton Das.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya drew first blood and gave the Men in Blue their first breakthrough of the match on the fifth over of Bangladesh's chase.

Rohit, who has been anticipating an inroad couldn't control his emotions and looked really charged up, punching his fist in the air as Pandya removed Litton for a 10-ball 13. Rohit was even more buoyed because Litton had just clobbered the previous delivery for a maximum.

Check the video of Rohit's reaction below.

Rohit took it personally 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oyqTkD4c8g — mon (@4sacinom) June 22, 2024

Indian bowlers put up a disciplined performance against Bangladesh

Speaking about the match, the Bangladesh scoreboard currently read 67 for 2 in 10 overs with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy at the crease.

The Indian bowlers have maintained a disciplined performance, not letting too many opportunities for the Bangladeshi batters to exploit. However, the game can still sway either way and the next five overs will be extremely clinical for both the teams.

Earlier, India posted a score of 196 for 5 in their 20 overs.

It was a collaborative effort from the Indian batters who didn't waste much ball and did the needful. Hardik Pandya was the highlight of India's batting with his unbeaten quickfire knock of 27-ball fifty.

Rohit Sharma (23 off 11 balls), Virat Kohli (37 off 28 balls), RIshabh Pant (36 off 24 balls) and Shivam Dube (34 off 24 balls) also contributed with meaningful cameos.

This is India's second match in the Super 8s, having defeated Afghanistan in the first fixture comfortably. The Men in Blue are one of the three teams to still remain unbeaten in the tournament, alongside South Africa and Australia.

