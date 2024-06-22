WATCH: Tanzim Sakib gives a fiery sendoff to Virat Kohli after shattering his stumps

Following the wicket, Tanzim was seen mouthing something towards Kohli.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Bangladesh, Bangla Tigers pacer Tanzim Sakib bowled an incredible delivery to outfox star Indian batter Virat Kohli.

The incident happened on the first ball of the ninth over.

Kohli charged down the pitch to take on the attack to the pacer but was deceived by the slower off-cutter which took a slight inside edge and went on to rattle his stumps.

Following the wicket, Tanzim was seen mouthing towards Kohli and gave the former India skipper a fiery sendoff.

Check the video of the dismissal and Tanzim's sendoff below.

Tanzim inflicts a double blow

Tanzim, after getting Kohli's scalp was completely charged and he channelized it to eke out another big wicket just one ball later of Suryakumar Yadav.

SKY, coming into the crease after Kohli, launched the first ball he faced for a six but ended up giving his wicket away on the very next ball.

The dynamic right-hander was beaten by the extra bounce and he nicked the delivery behind the stumps to wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Earlier in the fourth over, India skipper Rohit Sharma was the first wicket to fall after he fell prey to Shakib Al Hasan and departed for a quickfire 11-ball 23.

Speaking about the current situation, the India scoreboard read 93 for 3 in 10.4 overs with Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube at the crease.

This is India's second match in the Super 8s, having defeated Afghanistan in the first fixture comfortably. The Men in Blue are one of the three teams to still remain unbeaten in the tournament, alongside South Africa and Australia.

