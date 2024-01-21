VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 3 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the game.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Date

21 January 2024

Time

4:00 PM IST

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales has 1028 runs at an average of 23.36 and a strike rate of 139.67 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

Colin Munro has 1344 runs at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 153.07 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Adam Hose has 779 runs at an average of 26.86 and a strike rate of 139.10 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 40 wickets at an average of 18.22 and a strike rate of 15 in 27 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Gus Atkinson has 29 wickets at an average of 21.86 and a strike rate of 14.68 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Matheesha Pathirana has 31 wickets at an average of 19.74 and a strike rate of 14.29 in 20 T20 innings since 2023.

Joe Clarke has 875 runs at an average of 27.34 and a strike rate of 136.08 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties.

Laurie Evans has 1105 runs at an average of 30.69 and a strike rate of 158.30 in 40 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and a century.

Andre Russell has 522 runs at an average of 26.10 and a strike rate of 155.82 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 30 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 14.43 in 28 T20 innings in this timeframe.

David Willey has 29 wickets at an average of 22.06 and a strike rate of 17.72 in 29 T20 innings since 2023.

Joshua Little has 27 wickets at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 22 in 28 T20 innings since 2023.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 156, with the pacers snaring 72.41% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Alex Hales, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Adam Hose, Sherfane Rutherford, Bas de Leede, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karthik Meiyappan, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Ali Naseer.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Sam Hain, Joe Clarke (wk), Laurie Evans, Charith Asalanka, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Sabir Ali, Matiullah Khan, Jake Lintott.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is a popular captaincy option for this game. Munro has been in terrific form lately and will look to extend his good form. He will open the innings, allowing him to score big.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball. Hasaranga has been in terrific form with the ball lately. His batting will also be handy.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. Russell has been in fine form lately and will look to extend his good run. He is a popular captaincy option for this game.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Hose: Adam Hose has a selection % of less than 2 as of now. Hose will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. Expect him to make an impact.

Luke Wood: Luke Wood will bowl in different phases. He can snare wickets early on. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matiullah Khan: Matiullah Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Matheesha Pathirana and Sabir Ali.

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sherfane Rutherford, Charith Asalanka, Bas de Leede and Luke Wood.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Hain, Dinesh Chandimal, Matheesha Pathirana and Sabir Ali.

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Charith Asalanka, Bas de Leede and Luke Wood.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the game.

