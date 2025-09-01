How England T20I Stars Fared In The Hundred 2025: From Will Jacks And Phil Salt To Jofra Archer And Adil Rashid

England are set to face South Africa in T20Is from September 10.

Oval Invincibles clinched their third successive title in The Hundred 2025 men’s competition on Sunday. They overcame the challenge of Trent Rockets in the final by 26 runs to complete a monumental achievement of a three-peat.

From England’s perspective, the tournament showcased some excellent talent coming through the ranks. The likes of Sonny Baker and Scott Currie had a breakout season, while Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, and Josh Tongue showed what they are capable of in the shorter format.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 coming up in a few months, this was a crucial tournament for England stars. Let’s take a look at how the top England stars fared in The Hundred 2025.

Jos Buttler

The former England white-ball captain will be the most important batter in their line-up come the T20 World Cup. Jos Buttler was solid in an otherwise awful season for Manchester Originals. He made 283 runs in eight innings at an average of 40 and strike rate of 144, with three half-centuries.

Harry Brook

The new England captain had a pretty good tournament as he led Northern Superchargers into the playoffs. Harry Brook produced some moments of madness, including some outrageous scoops. Brook hammered 227 runs in nine games at an average of nearly 38 and strike rate of 162, with one half-century.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt’s spot in the England T20I side was uncertain with the emergence of Jamie Smith. He needed a great season to stamp his authority but was largely disappointing. Salt managed to score 203 runs from eight innings at an average of 25 while striking at 131. He could neither score at a fast rate nor occupy the crease.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks opened the innings for Oval Invincibles. He had a mixed season as he failed to convert his starts into big scores barring a couple of occasions. He did step up in the final, smashing 72 off 41. Overall, he made 274 runs in the season at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 154. None of this means much from England’s point of view, as he is fighting for a lower middle-order role.

Tom Banton

Similar to Jacks, Tom Banton is also vying for a lower middle-order spot in the England T20I side. But he opened for Trent Rockets. He made 257 runs from 10 innings at an average of 28 while striking at 132. It wasn’t an impressive season and doesn’t tell anything to the England management.

Rehan Ahmed

Rehan Ahmed is on a roll, and he delivered a good campaign in The Hundred 2025. He scored 189 runs for the Rockets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 127. However, he’s unlikely to get to bat in the top four for England. He was more impressive with the ball, snaring 12 wickets at an economy of 7.64.

Ben Duckett

The all-format England opener looked completely spent in the recent tournament. Ben Duckett has been playing nonstop cricket for England and piling on runs for a couple of years. The Hundred 2025, however, turned out to be disastrous. He managed only 123 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 115.

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith is in contention for the second opening spot in the England T20I team. He made a decent case for it with his performance in the recent competition. Smith smashed 203 runs at a strike rate of over 170 while averaging 29. He hammered one fifty in a struggling London Spirit batting line-up.

Jacob Bethell

The young England sensation had a season where he wasn’t particularly bad, but didn’t make much impact either. Jacob Bethell scored 122 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 143. With the ball, he picked up three wickets at a high economy of 10.

Brydon Carse

Brydon Carse played the first three Tests against India but hasn’t played any cricket since. He missed the entirety of The Hundred 2025 season. Carse will return to action in the white-ball series against South Africa.

Liam Dawson

Liam Dawson, who was recently reintegrated into the England side, had a pretty good tournament. He picked up 10 wickets in eight games at an excellent economy of 7.64. The left-arm spinner has a big role to play in the T20 World Cup.

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton had a decent campaign for London Spirit. He played six games and took eight wickets at an economy of 9.58. With the bat, he scored 70 runs at 184. He is vying for the number 7-8 role, but that economy rate could go against him.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer played two Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He was expected to have a little involvement in The Hundred 2025 but managed to play six games. He was terrific, snaring eight wickets at an exceptional economy of 6.60.

Luke Wood

Luke Wood is part of the T20I series against South Africa, but he had a disappointing campaign in The Hundred. He featured in seven games for London but could take only three scalps. He conceded runs at 8.58 economy.

Adil Rashid

The veteran England spinner Adil Rashid wasn’t at his best in the tournament but still did a reasonable job. He took seven wickets from eight innings at an economy of 8.10. Rashid is their frontline spinner and will be key in the T20 World Cup.

Saqib Mahmood

Saqib Mahmood didn’t have a great season, conceding runs at over 10 economy. He had a couple of good games, including 3 for 28 against Birmingham Phoenix. He was superb in the final, where he claimed 1 for 10 in 15 balls.

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox was not picked for the South Africa T20I series, but considering the season he had, he might not have to wait too long. He finished as the top run-scorer in The Hundred 2025, with 367 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 174. His best came against Welsh Fire, where he struck 86* off 29 balls.

