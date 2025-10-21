Who Makes Axe List at LSG? Major Board Room Debates Loom Before IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

LSG finished seventh in the IPL 2025 points table.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had their own problems in the IPL 2025 season as they produced mixed results, finishing seventh in the points table with just six wins and 12 points. Despite boasting a talented roster, the franchise struggled for consistency, particularly in the bowling department and middle-order batting.

LSG took the third-fewest wickets (76) in the season and conceded runs at the highest economy rate of 10.24. Those figures underline why the franchise management, led by coach Justin Langer and captain Rishabh Pant, will be forced to make several harsh calls before the IPL 2026 retention deadline, with a mini auction expected on December 21.

LSG Likely Released Players List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The Lucknow Super Giants might have some big names on their IPL 2026 released players list. Their top-order Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran, along with captain Rishabh Pant, are almost certain to be retained, but the franchise would rethink several names who couldn’t justify their price tags or didn’t get a chance.

LSG are also likely to re-evaluate their bowling resources and middle-order batters who failed immensely.

Here are potential names they are likely to release

Shardul Thakur

Avesh Khan

Prince Yadav

William O’Rourke

Ravi Bishnoi

Himmat Singh

David Miller

Abdul Samad

Shahbaz Ahamad

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Arshin Kulkarni

M Siddharth

Akash Singh

Shamar Joseph

Most of them endured disappointing seasons, while others did not get much game time. For instance, David Miller scored just 153 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.60 at a modest strike rate of 127.49, while Sharduk Thakur claimed 13 wickets in 10 matches, but leaked runs at a hefty economy rate of 11.02. Avesh Khan fared no better, with 13 wickets at 37.46 average and an economy rate of 10.28.

Even Ravi Bishnoi, LSG’s key spinner, had a disappointing year, only nine wickets in 11 matches at an average of 44.55 and an economy rate of 10.83. On the other hand, players like Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, and Hangargekar didn’t get a single chance.

However, a few players could still earn retention based on their recent form and performances.

David Miller

South Africa’s veteran batter David Miller could be the first name on LSG’s release list. Once one of the most feared finishers in white-ball cricket, Miller endured a horrid season in terms of impact. The left-hander scored 153 runs in 11 innings at 30.60 average at a strike rate of 127.49. His poor returns and support to two uncapped Indian batters, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, in the lower order, the franchise must have expected more from him. His inconsistent performances and hefty price of 7.50 crores may make it hard to retain his services.

However, the southpaw produced exceptional numbers in The Hundred 2025, scoring 133 runs in five innings at 33.25 at a strike rate of 187.32. Despite limited cricket since, he remains one of the best finishers in world cricket. He will now lead the South African team in T20Is against Pakistan. Henceforth, with improved gameplay against the spin and the ability to take down any bowling attack makes him a valuable asset.

William O’Rourke

New Zealand pacer William O’Rourke is another player whose future LSG might deliberate on. The right-arm pacer was signed as a replacement player during IPL 2025, but couldn’t change the fate of the franchise.

However, his performances elsewhere have been promising. For Yorkshire in the T20 Blast, O’Rourke picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.13 and an economy rate of 9.28, including a five-wicket haul. In the New Zealand-South Africa-Zimbabwe T20I tri-series, the Kiwi cricketer bowled with control and discipline, maintained an economy under 6.5, and took three wickets in as many games.

With the rise in his stocks and skills, O’Rourke could still be a handy option for LSG, particularly if the team looks to rejuvenate its pace attack.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on