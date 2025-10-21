Why RCB Might Let Go Of Uncapped Star Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB are expected to submit their retentions mid-November, ahead of IPL 2026 auction in December.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might make some bold decisions at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, and one of them might involve letting go of their uncapped right-arm pacer Rasikh Salam Dar. The Jammu & Kashmir player showed early promise with his pace and control. But he might not be retained by the defending champions for the next season as they look to rebuild their bowling unit.

Bengaluru bought the 25-year-old quick for INR 6 crore during the mega auction last year. He was the most expensive uncapped player in the auction, with a base price of INR 30 lakh. After unimpressive stints due to injuries and inconsistency of form with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rasikh had a successful season in 2024 with the Delhi Capitals, taking nine wickets in eight games.

More details about RCB releases, retentions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction

Reason Behind Probable Exclusion of Rasikh Salam Dar

Rasikh’s inclusion in the squad last season brought a lot of optimism. As a young seamer with natural swing and a strong domestic record, he was seen as a long-term prospect for the franchise. However, his lack of consistency and limited impact in key phases of the tournament worked against him. The spinner played only two games and got just one wicket under his belt, with a poor economy rate.

The Royal Challengers, who have had a history of being under scrutiny for their bowling department, can hardly afford to carry an underperforming pacer. Although their bowling attack was lethal in their winning campaign, Rasikh’s price tag is slightly on the higher side for an uncapped Indian. The management may view releasing him as a way to free up funds and a squad spot for a more proven or in-form option.

RCB Goal for IPL 2026

With the rise of several promising Indian pacers across domestic and T20 circuits, RCB have a wider pool of young, hungry fast bowlers to look at. Each of them brings something fresh to the table — aggression, adaptability, and that fearless attitude modern T20 cricket demands. For the Bengaluru franchise, the focus isn’t on raw pace, but also on bowlers who can think on their feet at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While Rasikh Salam Dar certainly is a promising young talent, it seems like he might have to take his skills elsewhere this season, which will also allow him to start fresh in the cash-rich league.

