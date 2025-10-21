Rishabh Pant Puzzle For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction — Retain, Trade, or Build Entirely Around Him?

They acquired him for a record price of INR 27 crore.

The retention deadline for the IPL 2026 auction is reported to be in mid-November. The franchises will have to make tough decisions with several high-profile players in the spotlight. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant will be one of those guys.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper batter became the most expensive player in the history of the league, fetching INR 27 crore in the mega auction. LSG spent a major chunk of their purse on one player and suffered for it. They ended up with multiple holes in the squad and failed to reach the playoffs.

As they look forward to the IPL 2026 auction, LSG have a big headache regarding Pant. Do they let him go, or do they keep him and build the team around him?

Will LSG Release Rishabh Pant?

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka and the team management showed immense faith in Rishabh Pant despite his poor record in the IPL in recent years. They not only broke the bank but also handed him the captaincy reins. Pant, however, failed to live up to the price tag and the faith.

The left-hand batter had a horrendous season with the bat, scoring only 269 runs at an average of 24.45 while striking at 133. These numbers were boosted by the unbeaten century he hit in the final league fixture. Before that, Pant made 151 runs off 141 balls in 12 innings.

Going by his returns and the price, there’s a strong argument why LSG should release him. But will they? If they release him, there’s no guarantee they will get him at a cheaper price. Trading him is not an option, as none of the franchises would be willing to pay that amount before an auction.

Rishabh Pant is among the most popular names in Indian cricket. He is the type of personality LSG can build their brand around. Letting him go after just one season would not be a great idea, as it will be hard to find another high-quality Indian star in a mini auction.

The Super Giants would be better off continuing the investment at least until the next mega auction. Despite his recent struggles, Pant has a high ceiling. He has done well in the past, and if given the right role, he can excel.

Pant had a tough time batting down the order in the previous edition, but smashed a blistering 118 not out in 61 deliveries against RCB, coming in at No.3. He has a much better chance of making a positive impact when he’s batting in the top order.

LSG made several strategic blunders in the previous season. One of those was Pant’s batting position. They should have opened with him, but they didn’t. Fortunately for them, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram clicked together. They had Nicholas Pooran at number three, who did an incredible job but was demoted later in the season.

If the team management wants to build a better side, they need to be clear with their plans. They can get the best out of Rishabh Pant by giving him a fixed top-order position.

What Can Lucknow Super Giants Do In IPL 2026 Auction?

If LSG do not release Rishabh Pant, they have to find another way to free up the purse for the IPL 2026 auction. They do have a few options. They had retained Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi before the mega auction for INR 11 crore each. Given their returns, they might look to offload the pair.

Bishnoi had a poor campaign, while Mayank has been battling with a back injury. After a recent setback, his chances of featuring in the next season aren’t looking great. The franchise has invested in him heavily, but at some point, they have to think about the present.

LSG can free up INR 22 crore by letting them go. They can also get INR 10 crore by releasing Akash Deep and David Miller. With that money, they can go after an overseas pace all-rounder like Cameron Green.

The Super Giants management is known to be impatient. But if they are to salvage their previous blunders, they need to give Rishabh Pant the right resources and environment to create his own team.

